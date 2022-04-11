Ella Johnson complains about her 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All treatment

Ella Johnson issued a statement about what went down at the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All. Pic credit: TLC

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All appears to have been a rough experience for cast member Ella Johnson because she spoke out about her on-stage backlash.

Ella found herself in hot water with her castmates because she decided to cheat on her Chinese boyfriend Johnny Chao during the show.

When she was being questioned by Tell All host Shaun Robinson and the others on the stage, she came up with a bevy of excuses as to why she cheated but merited herself by saying she admitted her mistake. Several reasons she gave for her cheating were that her love language is touch and that she was feeling vulnerable.

That rubbed her castmates the wrong way, as did the omission of another questionable time she spent with another man on her birthday that Johnny didn’t know about.

Ella Johnson responded to the backlash she received at the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All

Given that she received a lot of negative attention and feedback from her Before the 90 Days cast members, Ella responded to what viewers saw at the Tell All with a post on Instagram.

She shared a selfie in a mask and pointedly said, “I was a little disappointed in the tell all cast but I respected everyone and did not lash out.”

Ella went on to defend, “However, I was attacked and unable to state that Johnny and I were in an open relationship second off we had never even meet so you can be upset and think I cheated. I don’t believe I did and neither did he. Another tid bit the only person’s opinion that matters to me is Johnny.”

She finished by letting Before the 90 Days viewers know that she and Johnny weren’t done with the 90 Day franchise. Ella remarked, “If you want to follow us our journey will continue on 90 Day Diaries. Feel free to tune in.”

Memphis Smith and Kimberly Menzies went after Ella Johnson the hardest

When the truth came out about Ella flying in a man she met on an Asian man white woman Facebook group to her home for her birthday, that was when the claws really came out at the Tell All.

Before this moment, Kim had laid into Ella about cheating on Johnny and how trust is central to a long-distance relationship.

After the situation with her birthday came out, Memphis chimed in by saying that Ella was a grown woman and asked her if she needed to be coddled.

Kim made her point further about how a long-distance relationship doesn’t appear to suit Ella because she continued to hurt Johnny with her behavior.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.