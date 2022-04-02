90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days spoiler: Usman Umar reaches out to his ex Zara shortly after Kimberly leaves

Usman takes the initiative to reach out to his ex shortly after Kimberly leaves. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Usman Umar reached out to his ex-girlfriend Zara shortly after his current girlfriend Kimberly Menzies left Tanzania.

Shortly after Kimberly Menzies left to return to the United States, Usman took it upon himself to ensure that he had a conversation with his ex-girlfriend Zara.

In the sneak peek below, fans can see that Usman doubts his and Kimberly’s relationship. Usman said, “At this point, I think I love her, but sometimes Kimberly wants things in her own way, and if I want us to have peace, I have to give in to her, so I still have concern about this relationship.”

Usman video chatted with Zara

Usman also relayed to the camera crew that, even though he didn’t meet Zara in person, he still “loves” her.

Some fans may find it very interesting that Usman can easily say how much he loves his ex-girlfriend, opposed to constant strain with Kimberly just to get a little bit of affection.

Usman Reaches Out to Zara | 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans hope Zara gets over Usman

Some fans believe that the conversation between Usman and Zara was very heartbreaking. Fans believe that Zara needs to move on from Usman, as he plays many mind games, and she deserves so much more.

One fan commented, “I hope Zara, gets over him. She deserves better, she doesn’t need the drama. She’s a beautiful lady. Usman is an opportunist. The stress and drama of a bad relationship ages you and weakens your immune system. I got out of an abusive marriage. So I know, I’m still divorced and much content in life without the abuse of all kinds. Thank you, Jesus!”

One fan hopes Zara gets over Usman. Pic credit: 90DayFiance/YouTube

On the other hand, Usman was smiling more during that short conversation with Zara than he had with Kimberly throughout their entire relationship.

Another fan commented, “He was happier on that call than he was the whole time with Kimbaaaly.”

Fans notice how differently Usman acts around Zara as opposed to how he acts with Kimberly. Pic credit: 90DayFiance/YouTube

Some fans may believe that Zara still has feelings for Usman because she said during the video, “To not be able to talk to you now is hard.”

Zara went on to say how she missed Usman because they were able to talk about everything and how they once were best friends.

In the sneak peek, Usman also noted that he needed to make sure that he was making the right decision for his “future”.

With Usman having this conversation with Zara, it may lead some fans to believe that Usman truly was only with Kimberly to get more fame for his rap career, considering he has yet to look at Kimberly as intentionally as he did with Zara.

