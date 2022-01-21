90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days spoiler: Gino gets angry over video of Jasmine with a stripper

Gino Palazzolo was not happy when he discovered his girlfriend Jasmine Pineda got a lap dance from a stripper. Pic credit: TLC

On Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Gino Palazzolo became angry when Jasmine Pineda’s friends showed him a video of her dancing with a stripper.

This season on Before the 90 Days, viewers have seen just how jealous Jasmine can be, especially when it comes to Gino’s ex-wife.

Jasmine has also caught a lot of flak from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers for being controlling and “crazy,” prompting fans of the show to suggest she seek therapy.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Gino Palazzolo shows his jealous, angry side when he watches Jasmine Pineda get a lap dance from a stripper

Now, in a clip from this week’s episode of Before the 90 Days shared by ET, Gino shows his own jealous side.

Jasmine and her friends went out partying and when they returned, paid a visit to Gino in his room.

Obviously intoxicated, Jasmine and her friends entered Gino’s room after their drunken night of fun.

“The party is here!” Gino said as Jasmine and her friends popped open another bottle of champagne.

When Gino asked Jasmine if she had a good time – after admitting that she was wasted – Jasmine told him, “Yes, I got wild! But it’s their fault,” pointing to her friends.

Next, Jasmine’s friends thought it would be funny to show Gino a video from their night. It turns out that Jasmine’s friends got her a surprise for the evening: a stripper dressed as a police officer, or “police for bad girl,” as her friend put it.

Gino was not okay as he watched the stripper dancing on Jasmine, who seemed oblivious to what was going on, given how much she had to drink.

Gino Palazzolo questions the point of Jasmine’s friends showing him video of her with a stripper

“What the hell? Who is this guy? What the f**k?” Gino asks. “What is this s**t?”

Jasmine’s friends tried to persuade Gino that the stripper was “normal” and that it was “just a dance” but he wasn’t having it.

There were portions of the video that Jasmine admitted she didn’t remember from being so intoxicated. “My friends brought the stripper. I didn’t know. I was in shock,” Jasmine claimed before asking Gino if he was mad at her.

“I, you know, I mean, I don’t like it,” Gino told Jasmine.

When Jasmine’s friends asked if Gino was mad, one responded, “He’s angry because he’s red.”

At that point, Jasmine’s friends left Gino’s room, leaving the couple alone.

“Jasmine should have never had a stripper at this party to begin with,” Gino confided during his confessional. “But you know, why are her friends showing me a video of Jasmine with a stripper? What’s the point in that?”

Gino continued, “And Jasmine’s laughing along with her friends. You know, why is she laughing with them? It’s like she doesn’t even care how I feel or anything.”

Despite the red flags that Before the 90 Days viewers have pointed out in Gino and Jasmine’s unlikely relationship, the two seem to have a genuine connection.

Be sure to tune in Sunday night to catch the rest of the episode and see Jasmine’s reaction to Gino turning the tables on her and showcasing his own jealousy.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.