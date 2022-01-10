Strenuous situations were abundant for the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couples. Pic credit: TLC

The cast of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days were thrown a lot of curveballs in this week’s episode as they tried to explore their connections with their cross-cultural partners.

Tense situations arose and bad news was delivered within several of the couples as viewers saw both cringy and dramatic reactions from the cast members.

Difficult information was given to several of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couples

Jasmine took Gino to a clothing store so she could help him change his style but when it came time to pay, Gino didn’t want to pay the $500 for the clothes which angered Jasmine.

Later that day they met up with Jasmine’s friend and hairdresser who approved of Gino.

Things took a turn for Gino and Jasmine after Gino had no gift on Christmas for Jasmine and said that the toothbrush he gave her on the first day they met was her gift.

Mike said having sex with Ximena was great but Ximena thought it was average.

Ximena and her family took Mike to a waterfall pool where they had a nice day before Ximena dropped the news to Mike that she couldn’t have any more kids because she had her tubes tied. Mike said that he wanted to still try using other methods and Ximena worried that he would leave her if she couldn’t give him a child.

Ximena was withholding information from Mike and told him the truth during the episode. Pic credit: TLC

Obstacles to the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couples’ happiness occurred this week

Alina and Caleb met with Alina’s friend who disgruntled Caleb when she asked questions about what the future looked like for them.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

When they got back to the hotel from the dinner Caleb and Alina hooked up.

Johnny, who financially supports his parents and son, was urged by his family not to go to America to meet Ella and to instead keep his job so he could continue to take care of them.

Later on, Ella got news from Johnny that his visa to Singapore, where he was going to quarantine before going to America, got denied.

Johnny had a difficult discussion with his parents. Pic credit: TLC

Memphis made Hamza talk to his mother Hayet to smooth things over regarding their decision to go against her house rules and sleep together. Hayet was still mad so Hamza and Memphis left the house.

While they were at a cafe, Memphis brought up their unsatisfying sexy encounter and Hamza just said it was quick because he had not been intimate with anyone in eight months. He also revealed that Memphis was the fifth person he’s had sex with.

Back at the house, Memphis helped Hayet make dinner, and over dinner, Hayet wanted to know why Memphis got a divorce before and Memphis said privately that she didn’t like Hayet’s questioning since she was a divorced woman as well.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.