90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Pillow Talk cast doesn’t believe that Mahogany really exists

The cast of Pillow Talk is convinced that Mahogany on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days isn’t who she says she is. Pic credit: TLC

Sharing the same sentiment of most fans of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, even the Pillow Talk cast doesn’t think Mahogany Roca is real.

Despite never video chatting in the past, Michigan native Ben Rathbun traveled miles overseas against the wishes of his friends and family to meet his online girlfriend for the first time.

Getting stood up for his arrival in Peru, it’s clear most viewers of the series are coming to the conclusion that Mahogany is a catfish.

The cast of Pillow Talk is convinced Mahogany Roca isn’t real

While Ben’s closest friends believe that Mahogany isn’t who she portrays herself to be, the Pillow Talk cast also share the same belief.

Despite not showing up at the airport in Lima, the former pastor decided to take the long trip to San Bartolo, the town where Mahogany lives with her parents.

“She won’t answer your calls, she didn’t meet you at the place so, therefore, something’s wrong,” Cynthia Decker commented to BFF Molly Hopkins while watching the scene back.

“He’s in this relationship by himself,” the two ladies concluded.

Arranging to meet her at a local restaurant, Brandon Gibbs’ parents were pretty much convinced she wouldn’t show up.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“I don’t think so but you know, stranger things have happened,” Ron told his wife.

"She Probably Doesn't Even Exist" | 90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Before the 90 Days

Watch this video on YouTube

However, sharing a little optimism was 90 Day Fiance alum, Kenneth Niedermeier. Telling his partner Armando Rubio, “I’m gonna say she is gonna show up, it is a girl, but doesn’t look like the picture.”

Offering what could’ve been a solution, Kenny added, “What he should say in a text is, ‘It doesn’t matter who you are, if you’re not the person you said you were, if you don’t look like your picture, that’s okay. Let’s just meet and talk.'”

What’s next for Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca on 90 Day Fiance?

While the latest episode of the spinoff left Ben at the restaurant waiting for Mahogany, thanks to the Super Bowl, the show took a one-week hiatus.

Returning back with new content on Sunday, February 20, fans will find out if Mahogany ever makes it to her dinner date with Ben.

Do you think Mahogany will ever make her appearance on the show? Let us know in the comments.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.