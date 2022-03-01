90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Mike Berk still wants to ‘make it work,’ try IVF with Ximena

Mike Berk still wants to try and “make things work” with Ximena despite their rocky relationship. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Mike Berk still wants to “make things work” with Ximena Morales and even wants to try and have a baby with her via IVF.

Mike received some dejecting news during Sunday’s episode of Before the 90 Days when Ximena called him “weird” and revealed that she wasn’t in love with him.

Although viewers didn’t get to see Mike’s full reaction to Ximena’s harsh statements, he recently shared how they made him feel.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Mike Berk was ‘really hurt’ by Ximena

Speaking with ET’s Melicia Johnson, the New York native opened up about his true feelings.

“That really hurt when she said that,” Mike shared. “I mean, with that specific episode, it was definitely hard to watch that,” Mike continued. “I kind of had friends tell me about it because I didn’t want to watch that one again, because I don’t want to relive it.”

“In that specific time, that one, it seemed everything I did was like walking on eggshells or whatever,” Mike continued.

He added, “Leading up to this current episode, looking back on it now, and seeing her just say, ‘I don’t love you,’ how cold she was, looking back now, I kind of think she wouldn’t have batted an eye. That’s just my personal opinion. But, I really don’t know.”

The 34-year-old said that he’s unsure if Ximena was ever truly attracted to him and began to doubt if her love for him was ever genuine.

“From the episodes, I don’t know really how I feel,” he says. “Because I can’t really judge her too well, but from what she was saying, looking back now onto that episode, I’m wondering in my head if she really ever did love me.”

Mike also considered the fact that Ximena may have used him for money. He admittedly paid her rent and bought her appliances, totaling $15,000.

“But it’s not like I’m in debt or anything from it,” Mike clarified. “A little bit’s on a card, but it’s mostly money that I had. So it’s not I’m borrowing money for her.”

Mike Berk wants to ‘make it work’ with Ximena

Surprisingly, Mike talked about the possibility of exploring IVF with Ximena, despite her disinterest in him, rumors that they’ve split, and Ximena lying to him about being able to have children.

“We actually talked about it and then it was a really big shock when she lied,” Mike notes. “But I’m really hoping for her to come here and then there’s IVF. So everyone on the comments are saying, ‘Oh, you don’t know about IVF, you don’t know.'”

“I was like, ‘Yeah, I do know about IVF.’ [Her] tubes are burnt, but what the IVF is, as long as her uterus is intact, you could just do the egg, the sperm in a lab. And then they insert the fertilized egg into her uterus.”

Mike still wants to try and make things work with Ximena, too, as he feels a connection to her family.

Mike told Melicia, “I really want to make it work for the kids. So, I’m just praying for the rockiness to be over.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.