90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Memphis Smith talks ‘vindication’ and ‘hope’ as she reflects on her life

Memphis Smith is feeling hopeful amid the backlash of appearing on Before the 90 Days. Pic credit: TLC

Since the Tell All episode of Before the 90 Days aired, Memphis Smith has been lighting up social media with her posts. She’s attempted to shut down rumors regarding her pregnancy, while also creating speculation about the status of her relationship with Hamza.

Now that some time has passed, Memphis seems to be taking a moment to reflect on her life and sharing with her fans how she’s dealing with the backlash of being on reality TV.

90 Day Fiance star Memphis Smith shares a message of ‘vindication’ and ‘hope’

In a recent post on her Instagram, Memphis shared her thoughts on feeling hopeful amid everything that’s going on in her life.

She posted a series of photos showing her wearing a long, sheer, yellow dress while posing outside near trees and water. She started her caption with a bang, saying, “Vindication is Sweet! But what happens after is even sweeter!”

She went on to say, “Taking the time to sit back and reflect on ALL of the Beautiful things in my life! God, My children, My family & My supporters! One thing I can say is that God is always on time!”

Memphis did not specify who or what she feels vindication from. However, she has been open about her feelings on her marriage to Hamza and how she believes fans don’t know the real story behind their journey.

She continued the caption on her post by sharing a quote she says was spoken by actor Denzel Washington. The quote reads, “When the Devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong. The devil goes, ‘oh, no, leave him alone. He’s my favorite.’ Conversely, when the devil comes at you, maybe it’s because you’re trying to do something right.’”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Memphis stated that reading the quote gave her “more hope” as she tries to focus on positivity in her life.

Memphis attempts to shut down paternity rumors

After confirming that she did give birth late last year, the paternity of her baby was immediately put into question. Some fans thought the timeline of her pregnancy was a bit sketchy and wondered if Hamza was really the father.

After weeks of accusations, Memphis shared what she considered to be proof that Hamza fathered her child. She posted a reverse due date calculator which is meant to show the estimated date of conception based on the baby’s due date. She stated the dates of conception align with the dates she traveled to Tunisia to visit Hamza.

While the calculator appears to line up with the alleged birth date of the child, for some fans, it wasn’t convincing enough. Some believe she was already pregnant when she arrived in Tunisia and rushed to sleep with Hamza to cover it up. Memphis is sticking to her claims, and seems to be done answering questions regarding her baby.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.