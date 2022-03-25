90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Memphis Smith debuts her new baby, says Hamza Moknii is not the father

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Memphis Smith debuts her newborn son on Instagram. Pic credit: TLC

Memphis Smith has become one of the most talked-about cast members from the current season of Before the 90 Days.

The nurse practitioner joined the show when she claimed to have found love with Hamza, despite him being in Tunisia.

After taking a trip to meet in person, the two began planning a life together in America. Their journey on the show details the ups and downs of their relationship, including a wedding and potentially starting a family.

Memphis shows off her baby on Instagram

In a recent post on her Instagram page, Memphis shocked fans when she shared a single photo of her newborn baby boy.

She captioned the photo saying, “God has truly blessed me with HEALTHY & BEAUTIFUL children. This is the best gift anyone could ask for! Unconditional love of a child! Innocent & True!!”

Fans of the show immediately flooded the comments section congratulating Memphis on her latest arrival. And before any assumptions were made, Memphis intervened and clarified that this baby was not Hamza’s. She commented, “This is my son! Not Apart of Hamza!”

Memphis comments on her photo, sharing that her baby is not part of Hamza. Pic credit: missmemphis05/Instagram

Previously, there was speculation that she was pregnant by Hamza. He posted a photo of them together appearing to cradle her belly, possibly indicating she was with child. Neither of them commented on those rumors, and only encouraged fans to continue watching the season for more surprises.

As of yet, Hamza has made no comments on Memphis’ baby post.

Are Hamza and Memphis still together?

The latest episode of Before the 90 Days showed the two preparing for their wedding. However, things were left on a cliffhanger as the continued conversation of a prenup interrupted their plans.

Just before their wedding prep began, Memphis discovered she would not be able to get a prenup in place and would have to settle for a postnuptial agreement to be signed after the couple got married. When she brought it up to Hamza, they got into an argument as he didn’t understand why it was necessary.

Memphis shared that she wanted to protect her children in case their marriage didn’t work out, which Hamza did not agree with. Memphis argued that she would not marry him unless the postnuptial agreement was signed. It appears they came to a resolution, because recently, the news broke that the couple had officially gotten married.

However, since that announcement, Memphis has posted photos on her social media, that may lead fans to believing their marriage is over. Additionally, Memphis has scrubbed her Instagram clean of all pictures of Hamza and any traces of her time on 90 Day Fiance.

While Hamza has left his photos of Memphis up on his page, he has turned off the option to comment on his newer photos. He has remained quiet on social media for the most part, only posting clips from the show.

Do you think Memphis and Hamza have called it quits for good?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.