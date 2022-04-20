90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Memphis shares proof of her pregnancy timeline amid doubts from viewers

Memphis shares “proof” of when she got pregnant. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Memphis Smith has recently shared a pregnancy timeline to shut down any naysayers.

Memphis has claimed that Hamza is the father of her child and wants to put the allegations to rest.

Memphis shares proof of her pregnancy timeline

Over the last few weeks, there have been many disputes and allegations against Memphis, stating that she genuinely was not pregnant with Hamza’s baby during her pregnancy reveal.

Memphis took to her Instagram stories to share proof that the baby is Hamzas.

Memphis took a screenshot of a reverse due date calculator and captioned it by saying, “Grand rising for my supporters, I just wanted to give you this. Hamza stated I was in Tunisia from January 7th through February 3rd, right! Well, check out the conception of an October baby. Love you guys.”

Many fans thought that Memphis couldn’t have gotten pregnant within a two-week time frame; even though Hamza had tried to prove that she was in Tunisia longer than two weeks, fans still were not buying that he was the father of Memphis’s baby.

Memphis has to prove that Hamza is the father

Many believe that Memphis was pregnant by someone else because she constantly pressed Hamza to have sex as soon as she arrived.

Memphis and Hamza had had a complicated relationship, even before any baby drama occurred.

Memphis was very high strung on many issues throughout their relationship, which constantly caused tension between the two.

Because the two were faced with so many issues, it seemed fitting for them to incur drama over a pregnancy.

Many fans found it quite odd that when it came time for Memphis and Hamza to go over their segment during the Tell All, coincidentally, Memphis felt ill and immediately had to leave.

Fans thought it was odd, considering there were so many questions and allegations against Memphis and her pregnancy and who the father truly was.

Some believe that Memphis did not want to answer the tough questions that would be asked.

Although Memphis did not stay to answer any questions about her segment, Memphis posting to her Instagram to try and address the fans seemed like a step in the right direction.

Memphis and Hamza have endured so much as a couple, and hopefully, the baby dispute does not drive a wedge in their relationship.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus