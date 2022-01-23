90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Lisa Hamme is not buying Sojaboy’s budding romance with Kimberly

Sojaboy’s ex-wife Lisa Hamme isn’t buying his budding relationship with Kimberly. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Lisa Hamme finally speaks out about her thoughts on Usman Umar’s recent relationship with Kimberly Menzies.

Lisa and Umar had a very short-lived marriage that ultimately ended because Lisa felt like Usman was only using her to promote his musical career.

In many episodes that the two were in, it was very apparent that all this man cared about was his music career. So, Lisa is now opening up and speaking out about how she feels that Umar is doing the same thing, but now with Kimberly.

Lisa accuses Usman of only being in the relationship for clout

Lisa said during recent Instagram Live, the only reason that Usman did not bring Kimberly to Nigeria and had her come to Tanzania was that he did not want his family to meet her.

Lisa also went on to say that Usman chose Kimberly solely for the fact that he needed someone. She was saying that he really was only trying to remain on the show and that he had to go find someone else to create a storyline with so that he could promote his music career.

Usman says he truly loves Kimberly

Usman, however, has denied all allegations of him using Kimberly. He has stated how much he loves Kimberly and how their relationship is not a scam.

However, in recent events, Usman and Kimberly have not been on the same page when it comes to their love language. Usman has made it seem very simple and like he does not really even want to be bothered with Kimberly.

When Kimberly tried to make advances towards him while she was still in Tanzania, and when she wanted to spend quality time together and have Usman come over to her hotel room while she was in Tanzania, he wanted to make it seem like he was uncomfortable with the idea. He told Kimberly that he wanted to wait to ensure that they would be boyfriend and girlfriend first. This action alone would lead many to think that Usman does not have any romantic feelings for Kimberly.

Lisa had to endure a lot while she was with Usman, however, fans of the show were also critical of Lisa and her actions when it came to her relationship with Usman.

Lisa had allegedly called Usman names, and she had allegedly stolen from him, so some may speculate that Lisa is simply still a bit bitter over their breakup despite being split for close to two years at this point however, it has been close to two years at this point.

Usman may not have the best intentions for his relationship with Kimberly, however, we will have to continue to watch to see how this all plays out.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.