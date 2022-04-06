90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Kim claps back at critic calling her ‘desperate’

Kim Menzies fired back at a 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days critic who called her “desperate.” Pic credit: TLC

Kimberly Menzies has come under fire a lot during this 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season. However, she has been active in owning her mistakes and apologizing for them, as well as setting the record straight when she’s been attacked.

A recent nasty comment prompted Kim to clap back at a critic on Instagram. She was called “desperate,” and turned the tables on the Before the 90 Days viewer who dissed her.

Before the 90 Days viewers watched Kim meet Usman for the first time in Tanzania and try to pursue a relationship with him. Several situations arose that rubbed viewers the wrong way, including her demand of sex from Usman when he didn’t want to.

Despite their issues, Kim and Usman ended up together by the end of her time in Africa.

Kim Menzies took aim at a 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days critic who dissed her

During an Instagram Q&A, Kim fielded a variety of questions from Before the 90 Days viewers and not all of them were nice.

Kim was asked by a critic, “Why were you so desperate?”

To which Kim clapped back, “You didn’t think I would answer this, did you? (laughing/crying emoji). Desperate is the one who takes the time to write this question.”

She followed that up by urging the hater to “Be better. (Heart emoji).”

Kim had words back to a hater on Instagram. Pic credit: @itskimberly90/Instagram

How will the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All end for Kim Menzies and Usman Umar?

Before the 90 Days Tell All viewers watched as Kim found out for the first time that Usman had a video call with his ex-girlfriend, Zara, the same day Kim left back to America as his girlfriend.

Kim’s son Jamal was also on the Tell All stage to observe as Usman asked Zara if she missed him and fanned the hope that a reconciliation might be in the cards.

After watching the scene, Kim felt immediately disrespected and walked off the stage as Usman tried to start explaining himself and asked Kim to come back.

During Part 2 of the Tell All, Kim will inevitably come back to address the Usman’s emotional step out of their relationship.

Based on Kim and Usman’s current social media activity, it appears as though they are still together.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.