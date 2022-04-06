90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Jasmine shares another photo in her Tell All wig, viewers still hate it

Jasmine Pineda received further criticism for wearing the same wig she wore at the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90Days Tell All. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers have come to know that Jasmine Pineda loves her hair. She has also started to experiment with wearing wigs and has shown off several different looks on her social media.

However, she decided to wear an intense curly wig during her appearance on the Tell All and received a lot of criticism for it.

Despite all the backlash about the wig and the way she looked in it, Jasmine doubled down and wore the wig again in a recent Instagram post. She received criticism on it once more.

When Jasmine started receiving flak for the Tell All wig, she opened up to fans on Instagram and said that she has opted to start wearing wigs because she has been experiencing dramatic hair loss.

She went so far as to say that she almost didn’t participate in the Tell All because of it and got the curly wig last minute.

Jasmine Pineda received more criticism for wearing her Tell All wig again

Even though Jasmine received criticism for the big curly wig she wore to the Before the 90 Days Tell All, she decided to bring it out again in a recent Instagram post.

Jasmine posed in the sand on a beach in the same wig she wore at the Tell All.

She accompanied her post with a number of inspirational quotes.

While Jasmine received some support from 90 Day fans in the comments, there was a resounding opinion that her Tell All wig was still not a good look.

One popular comment read “Jasmine you are such a beauty person inside and out. No offence intended but that big curly wig is too overpowering for your slender and delicate features.”

Another critic wrote, “Jasmine you are beautiful but that hair didn’t look good.. It doesn’t favor you.”

There was someone else who shared their opinion saying, “That hair is a big NO.”

And a different critic questioned, “Why does she think that wig is flattering.”

Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo have tons of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All drama

The topic of Jasmine and Gino’s sex life led to a TMI stream from Jasmine about Gino’s masturbation habits at the Tell All.

Gino was called out for messaging Ben Rathbun’s friend Jessica and lying about it and got in trouble with Jasmine for it.

It was also revealed during the Tell All that Jasmine and Gino met on a sugar baby website.

There is still more to come as Jasmine will confront Ben’s friend Jessica about messaging with Gino.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.