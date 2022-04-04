Gino Palazzolo was called out by 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers for his Tell All lies

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers reacted to Gino Palazzolo getting caught in a lie. Pic credit: TLC

Gino Palazzolo got himself into trouble with Jasmine Pineda and 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers by getting caught in a lie during Part 1 of the Tell All.

Tell All host Shaun Robinson asked Gino if he had ever DMed or communicated with any of the Before the 90 Days cast, and he said he never did.

Then, Shaun confronted Gino with evidence that he messaged Ben Rathbun’s friend Jessica and he said he actually remembered.

Gino said that Jessica messaged him first by just saying hello, although he said he didn’t have those messages anymore to back up his claims.

Shaun called Gino out by saying that he went from saying he never communicated with anyone from the show to then remembering talking to Jessica.

Needless to say, Jasmine was upset by Gino’s shady behavior and lies, as were Before the 90 Days viewers who spoke out on social media.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers reacted to Gino Palazzolo’s Tell All lies

A popular 90 Day fan page shared a clip from the Before the 90 Days Tell All of Gino getting caught in the lie about messaging Ben’s friend Jessica.

In the caption, they added, “Those LONG pauses Gino does when he gets caught in a precarious situation…priceless! “

Other Before the 90 Days viewers, as well as Jasmine and Gino themselves, jumped into the comments to share their thoughts and opinions on the situation.

Gino used skull and crossbones and police officer emojis to express his feelings about the clip.

Jasmine also used emojis but opted for the weary face and broken heart emojis.

A popular fan comment read, “Gino stay in trouble.”

Another person observed, “You know, when someone repeats back to you the question that you ask them…THEY ABOUT TO LIE!”

Someone else questioned, “Why he always play dumb!! He’s got a beautiful fiancé and he keeps doing s**t.”

There will be more Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda drama in Part 2 of the Tell All

The subject of Gino sending Jasmine’s topless photos to his ex-sugar baby was not covered in Part 1 of the Before the 90 Days Tell All, which means viewers will still hear about it.

Based on the Part 2 trailer, Jasmine will spill more tea about the circumstances and what Gino actually sent. She claimed that Gino sent three separate topless photos to his ex.

Jasmine will also get into a heated argument with Ben’s friend Jessica who Gino messaged.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.