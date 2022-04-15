90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Jasmine says Gino needs professional help for his hat obsession

Jasmine believes Gino could use some help with his obsession of hats. Pic credit: TLC

It’s no surprise that 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Gino Palazzolo has many different obsessions and unique qualities that fit his personality.

However, his most prominent love interest is his hat collection, which may seem a little bit obsessive to some.

Jasmine Pineda, Gino’s current fiance, recently posted to her Instagram to let fans know that Gino may need help when it comes to his hat obsession.

Jasmine thinks Gino needs help

Jasmine has mentioned during 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days that Gino looks impressive without his hat and that she absolutely loves him without it.

Jasmine took to her Instagram Stories to answer questions from her fans.

One fan asked, “Do you think Gino should have therapy about Removing his hat I think it would be empowering for him to.”

Jasmine replied, ” I think he needs professional help towards this topic.”

Jasmine believes Gino could use “professional help” with his hat obsession. Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

Gino is insecure about his hair

On multiple occasions, Gino has said that he is uncomfortable with his hair due to his medical condition.

Jokingly during Part 2 of the Tell All, Gino acted as though he was going to reveal his bald head, but that was not the case.

Although Gino is not comfortable with his hair being shown as of yet, wearing his collection of hats has been a reliable way to make sure that he can enjoy his life.

By wearing hats, Gino can live his life to the fullest without the constant worry that someone will judge him solely based on his lack of hair.

Gino has even gone through extreme measures to ensure that his hair is not revealed.

Some viewers would prefer to see Gino bald than constantly wearing hats.

Mike Berk, for instance, is also part of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 days Season 5 cast, who also struggles with hair loss.

However, Mike has managed to cope with his hair loss and has chosen to keep his head shaved bald.

Although there are viewers who side with Jasmine, would love to see Gino without the hats, and would love to see him get some professional help on the situation, only time will tell if Gino will ever be comfortable enough within himself to show the world what is underneath his hats.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.