90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Jasmine Pineda admits she once dated a woman for ‘almost 3 years’

Jasmine Pineda divulged to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers that she has dated a woman before. Pic credit: TLC

Jasmine Pineda opened up to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans on social media about the time she dated a woman.

During her Instagram Q&A, Jasmine fielded a question about her love life and whether women had ever been a part of it.

The 34-year-old mother of two confirmed that she had dated a woman in the past for a considerable amount of time, but has not been attracted to another woman since.

Jasmine Pineda reveals that she once dated a woman for ‘almost 3 years’

Jasmine opened up about her dating history with women after a Before the 90 Days fan asked her about it on Instagram.

Specifically, the fan asked, “Have you ever dated a woman?”

To which Jasmine responded, “Only once. We were girlfriends for almost 3 years. I’ve never felt attracted to a woman again.”

Jasmine spoke on the time she dated a woman through her Instagram Stories. Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

Jasmine did not elaborate on the relationship and left 90 Day fans curious about the circumstances and details.

Jasmine often shares details about her personal life through her Instagram to fans. She also tends to spill tea about her relationship with Gino and throwback pictures as well.

Jasmine Pineda forgave Gino Palazzolo for sending her topless photos to his ex-sugar baby

Gino sent Jasmine’s topless photos to his ex-sugar baby and then lied about it before being confronted with evidence by Jasmine.

After flipping out, Jasmine decided to forgive Gino because she loved him and they were already planning for him to meet her mother.

When he did meet her mother, there were many things Jasmine told Gino he couldn’t say. At the end of the visit, Gino got Jasmine’s mom’s permission to propose.

On social media Jasmine has put Gino on blast for how his actions with his ex affected her and on-screen viewers also saw how much the situation tore Jasmine up.

Despite Gino’s shady behavior, Jasmine wanted to move on and start fresh. She did, however, give the caveat that they would need to build back trust from the damaging experience. Considering that Jasmine had a jealous streak before this incident occurred, it may be an uphill battle for the couple.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.