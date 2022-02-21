90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Here’s why people think Mike and Ximena are no longer together

After feeling his girlfriend Ximena Cuellar getting distant, Mike Berk traveled to Colombia for a second time on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Pic credit: TLC

While Mike Berk left Colombia happily engaged to his online girlfriend, Ximena Cuellar on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, things were a lot different his second trip around.

Returning sooner than planned because he felt his fiancee was getting distant, Ximena wasn’t too happy with his surprise visit on her doorstep.

Its clear things didn’t get better as rumors are swirling that Mike and Ximena are no longer together.

Here’s why people think Mike and Ximena are no longer together

While fans won’t know officially what is going on between the 90 Day Fiance couple until the Tell-All, there are some clues that hint Mike and Ximena have gone their separate ways.

The first clue comes from a mystery man featured on Ximena’s TikTok account. While the video was posted and quickly deleted, reality TV blogger John Yates was able to capture the clip to share with his followers.

“Here is Ximena’s new man which she uploaded to TikTok today and quickly deleted,” the caption read. “She even recycled the same song she used with Mikey.”

The Tiktok features the South American native face timing with a dark-haired man that clearly isn’t Mike.

Writing “Me enamore de tu sonrisa” which translates in English to “I fell in love with your smile”, it’s obvious there is a romantic angle to the post.

The clips also happen to show a date of February 8th, 2022 which proves the photos with this new man are also very recent.

However as reported by In Touch, Ximena took to her Instagram stories to address the deleted clip.

“They have uploaded a false video that is rolling on social networks. Someone stole my account and uploaded fake stuff,” the 24-year-old described in Spanish.

While fans can choose whether or not to believe her account was hacked, another thing to note is Mike and Ximena previously sported each other’s Instagram handles in their bios – something both parties have recently taken off.

Ximena Cuellar asks Mike Berk to pay for a breast augmentation instead of a wedding dress

While Mike traveled to Colombia to solidify his relationship with his fiancee, the questions are only piling up.

Thinking wedding dress shopping would get her excited for their upcoming nuptials, it had the opposite effect.

“Why if you were going to pay for my dress, you don’t want to give me money to pay for my *******?” the mother-of-two is seen telling Mike in the preview for the upcoming episode.

Do you think Mike and Ximena will make it down the aisle? Let us know in the comments.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.