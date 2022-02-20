90 Day Fiance: Did Mike pay for Ximena’s breast implants?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Mike Berk has fans wondering if he paid for Ximena Morales’ breast implants. Pic credit: TLC

Ximena Morales has been shaking things up since her first appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Her relationship with Mike Berk has proven to be rocky as they struggle to communicate with one another, and both have things from their past that the other questions.

Despite their conflicts, Mike traveled to Colombia to meet Ximena and even proposed to her. Now that the season is coming close to an end, Mike is questioning Ximena’s intentions for their relationship.

Did Mike pay for Ximena’s breast implants?

During the show, Mike felt confident in his relationship and believed Ximena was the love of his life. After returning home from Colombia, his tune changed a bit as he began questioning if Ximena is really committed to their relationship.

He told his family that Ximena had been distant, and it felt like she was pulling away from him. He also added that she really wanted to get a breast augmentation and was hinting at him paying for it.

New Instagram photos on her account have many viewers wondering if Ximena got her wish and convinced Mike to pay for her breast implants.

The mother of two is seen posing in multiple selfies while fans flood her with comments questioning her relationship with Mike, her true intentions, and if she did in fact get implants.

Are Mike and Ximena still together?

A recent episode showed Mike and Ximena getting engaged just before his trip to Colombia ended. She accepted his proposal saying she loved him, and it would be a good thing for her children to have a father figure.

When Mike returned home, their relationship took a turn which immediately became concerning for him. He started wondering if Ximena was having doubts and wanted to be sure she wanted to continue their relationship.

Fans believe the couple has separated based on their social media accounts. It was rumored that Ximena was allegedly dating someone else after she supposedly posted a video on her TikTok account showing another man. The video was quickly deleted before Ximena could be questioned about it.

Fans have also noted that her Instagram account no longer features pictures of Mike, and she isn’t wearing her engagement ring in her recent posts. Mike’s Instagram account does have some throwback pictures of the couple together, however, there are no recent pictures of them.

Due to contracts with the network, neither of them can confirm the status of their relationship, so fans are left guessing until the season concludes.

Do you think Mike and Ximena can find a way to make their relationship work?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.