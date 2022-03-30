90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Hamza responds after critics question Memphis’ pregnancy timeline

Hamza stands up for Memphis after facing backlash from fans about her pregnancy timeline. Pic credit: TLC

There has been some recent chaos brewing for the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days stars, Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii. After Memphis revealed the news that she was pregnant, some fans of the show started to have their doubts.

While Memphis was ecstatic to break the news to Hamza, some fans of the show had an issue with Memphis and the timeline of her pregnancy. Memphis had only been in Tunisia for two weeks; however, at one point in the most recent episode, she had stated that she was already three weeks pregnant.

Memphis claimed that she had snuck out to the pharmacy to get a pregnancy test and made it seem like it was a very recent ordeal; however, her statement that she is three weeks pregnant made viewers raise an eyebrow as the dates did not add up.

Hamza took to social media to address the negativity surrounding Memphis’s timeline of her pregnancy.

90 Day Fiance’s Hamza responds to viewers about Memphis’s pregnancy timeline

Hamza clapped back on Instagram at all of the negativity by sharing detailed dates of the visit.

Hamza said, “A trip that took a month, not two weeks.”

He then followed up with another statement saying, “January 8th, 2021, to February 3rd, 2021.”

Fans of 90 Day Fiance flooded Hamza’s comment section

With all of the curiosity in the air, fans took to Hamza’s comment section to share some of their opinions on the matter.

One fan in support of Memphis stated, “Why do people keep saying she was pregnant when she got there? What does Hamza have to offer that would have her pin a baby on him. He’s not royalty, doesn’t come from money etc. What is she gaining by pinning the baby on him?”

Fans are empathetic to question what she would have to gain for pinning a baby on Hamza. Pic credit: @Hamza90day/Instagram

Another fan had chimed in who was on the opposing team and said, “ Idk. Rumors are that. And these two… I think he is someone that wanted to get to the US. Her, I suspect of much worse. She was SO hell bent on getting married during the trip. I have two kids. I knew each time I conceived. I wanted to take a home pregnancy test and the printed materials AND dr said impossible to tell before a missed period. She might have been able to tell that soon. But being a boy mom, I still wonder if she was pregnant before she ever slept in Hamzas bed.”

One fan believes Memphis may have been pregnant before the trip. Pic credit: @Hamza90Day/Instagram

With all of the talk about Memphis and her pregnancy timeline, it truly leaves fans to wonder if any parts of their storyline were real and what the true intention behind their relationship was.

