90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans outraged by Adnan Abdelfattah’s Tell All attitude: ‘Freaking bully’

Adnan Abdelfattah made quite the impression on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers, to say the least.

Part 1 of Sunday night’s Tell All was an explosive episode, and Adnan managed to become the center of attention—and tick off everyone while he was at it.

The Jordanian native and his wife, Tigerlily, were the first to catch up with host Shaun Robinson on stage.

The couple revealed they had welcomed a son, Zeyn, last summer and shared the first public photos of their baby boy.

But once the happy news was shared, and the topic shifted, Adnan’s disposition changed drastically.

His castmates intensely criticized Adnan for how he treated his wife, and the consensus was that he controlled her every move.

At one point, Adnan stormed off stage so that Tigerlily could answer questions without being under his watchful eye.

While backstage, Adnan called his castmates “idiot people.”

Adnan got into it with just about everyone at the Tell All. He went back and forth with Niles, Brian, and Vanja. At one point, he told Brian that he ended up in a wheelchair because he didn’t “follow a religion.”

Adnan deemed a ‘bully’ by 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers

Adnan’s behavior did not sit well with 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All viewers, and after the episode, they took to X (formerly Twitter) to condemn his actions.

90 Day Fiance posted a gif of Adnan mocking one of his castmates on X, captioning it, “The attitude! 😬.”

The post’s comments section soon became a sea of disparaging remarks aimed at the TLC personality.

Adnan’s critics used a variety of names to defame his character, such as “jerk,” “b***h,” “jacka**,” and “d**k.”

90 Day Fiance fans were up in arms after seeing Adnan’s behavior at the Tell All. Pic credit: @90DayFiance/X

Others wrote that Adnan needs to be “punched,” calling him “despicable.”

“He is so gross,” wrote one 90-Day Fiance fan. “I’ve never wanted to pUnCh anyone on TV as much as him.”

Another X user felt sorry for Tigerlily and thought something about Adnan was “very nerve [wracking].”

90 Day Fiance fans continued to bash Adnan online. Pic credit: @90DayFiance/X

“Freaking bully,” added @Amanda21257123.

Another X user added, “I hate this idiot. I want to punch his face,” and shared a gif of the fictional character Ron Swanson from Parks and Recreation stating, “I wanna punch you in the face so bad right now.”

Despite the harsh criticism Adnan received during Part 1 of the Tell All, he didn’t stand down.

Adnan continued to defend himself, as did his wife, Tigerlily, throughout the episode.

Adnan isn’t finished confronting his castmates at the Tell All

While things got off to a rocky start off the bat, we know from previews of upcoming Tell All episodes 2, 3, and 4 that Adnan isn’t finished spouting off at the mouth.

The Tell All fight of the century!!!

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Adnan and his castmate, Niles, will go head-to-head backstage in what 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers have dubbed the “Tell All fight of the century.”

Part 2 of the 90-Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All airs on Sunday, January 19, at 8/7c on TLC.