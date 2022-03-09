90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans commend Kim Menzies for apologizing when she’s wrong

Kim Menzies’ recent apology to Usman Umar’s ex-girlfriend has earned her praise from 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

Kim Menzies recently apologized to Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar’s ex-girlfriend Zara and 90 Day Fiance fans after she called Zara a b***h during the latest episode.

Many 90 Day followers saw Kim’s apology on Instagram and are applauding her for calling herself out when she’s been wrong.

Kim’s apology came as her portrayal on the show has been rather rough due to the volatile behavior she’s displayed in her relationship with Usman.

Kim Menzies’ recent apology is being commended by 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans

A recent apology that Kim aimed at Usman’s ex-girlfriend Zara for calling her a b***h when she was mad at Usman for omitting the truth has had a spotlight put on it.

90 Day Fiance fans have rallied around Kim’s ability to admit when she has been wrong and think it is a positive habit.

A 90 Day fan page made a post featuring a picture of Kim smiling on one side next to a screengrab of her apology on the other.

Above the pictures it read, “I think it’s refreshing that Kimberly apologizes when she realizes her mistakes.”

In the caption the fan page added, “We all make mistakes. It’s what we do about them that counts.”

Kim had previously apologized for the way she acted towards Usman after he told her he didn’t want to have sex. Kim got roasted on social media for that portrayal and even got compared to Angela Deem and Baby Girl Lisa.

Other 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers commented on Kim Menzies’ apology

In the comments of the post saluting Kim’s apology were other 90 Day viewers who wanted to share their applause for Kim’s responsibility step.

One top comment read, “Damn that was cool of her. I love it.”

While another popular opinion remarked, “She has apologized several times during this season while taking accountability. That’s class!”

There was someone else who exclaimed, “This is HUGE! Kudos to her!

Pic credit: @youresolazy/Instagram

Judging by the trailer for the upcoming episode of Before the 90 Days, it looks like Kim and Usman will not be done fighting and viewers should look out for more commentary from Kimberly online about her actions on the show.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.