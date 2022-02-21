90 Day Fiance Before the 90 Days: Ben shows off his first selfie with Mahogany, calls it a ‘happy moment’

Ben Rathbun shows off a selfie with Mahogany Roca. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Ben Rathbun was on cloud nine in the last episode after the mysterious Mahogany Roca finally appeared.

Following his long-awaited meetup with the Peruvian native in her home country, Ben took to social media and shared the first selfie he and Mahogany took together after seeing each other for the first time.

We will have to wait and see how this storyline will eventually play out, but so far, the feedback from viewers is that the entire thing is fake.

Ben is certainly trying to prove otherwise with his latest Mahogany photo, which he shared on social media and called a “happy moment.” As for how long that moment will last, we will find out soon enough!

Ben Rathbun shows off first selfie with Mahogany Roca

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star showed off Mahogany for the first time since their storyline started to play out this season. Now that the 24-year-old has finally surfaced, much to the surprise of many viewers, Ben can now display his online love.

And he did just that by posting their first selfie.

“Our very first selfie. Visiting San Bartolo and chasing my dreams meant taking a lot of hits to my reputation,” wrote Ben alongside the photo. “But anything worth having comes with a price. This was a very happy moment for the both of us.”

Ben Rathbun gets mixed reviews about relationship with Mahogany Roca

After sharing the photo on Instagram, the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star garnered a slew of responses from his followers. Some people expressed their happiness that Ben and Mahogany were finally reunited in Peru.

However, quite a few people shared their skepticism in the comments.



“She gives me the ‘something ain’t right here’ vibes,” wrote one viewer.

Another commenter felt TLC had something to do with Mahogany’s sudden appearance and added, “I’m still not convinced this is who you’ve been communicating with lol. I think she was hired.”

Meanwhile, one commenter was hopeful yet doubtful at the same time and wrote, “I hope everything works out for you but I’m not betting on it…”

Pic credit: @benrathbun27/Instagram

Meanwhile, a few hopeful romantics in the bunch wished Ben good luck and congratulations on finally meeting Mahogany.

“Congrats Ben, you look very happy in this photo,” wrote an Instagram user.

“He finally met her! Wow! That’s awesome!!” added someone else

Pic credit: @benrathbun27/Instagram

“Wow ❤️❤️ we are happy for you….love from the Netherlands,” commented another 90 Day viewer.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.