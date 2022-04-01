90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Ben Rathbun speaks out after being fired from lupus foundation over arrest

Ben Rathbun has been fired from the Michigan Lupus Foundation. Pic credit: TLC

Ben Rathbun is learning that actions have consequences as he faces a big one following his recent arrest.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star has been fired from the Michigan Lupus Foundation, where he served as executive director, following his arrest for violating probation terms stemming from a driving under the influence incident in 2020.

Ben has posted about the foundation several times on his social media and a few months ago he donated a percentage of his Cameo earnings to the cause.

However, the organization seemingly no longer wants to be affiliated with Ben so they’ve severed ties with the TLC star.

Ben Rathbun speaks out after being fired from the Michigan Lupus Foundation

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star spoke out after news broke that he was fired from the Michigan Lupus Foundation. However, the 52-year-old does not blame the organization for his termination.

Instead, Ben told In Touch that the move “will serve to humble me and allow greater growth in me as a person.”

“Anything that would distract us from accomplishing the mission of our charity should be dealt with appropriately,” he added. “I had become a major distraction, and I know this process, while painful, is the best course of action.”

Despite the foundation severing ties with the reality TV personality, he thinks the move will “will eventually lead me to another place of service that can use my talents to help people.”

Ben Rathbun speaks on his 2020 arrest

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star also spoke about the incident that got him in trouble in the first place. Ben claimed that in 2020 he “went to help a homeless couple living at a Red Roof Inn,” and they offered him a plastic cup of wine which he claims was spiked.

He told the media outlet that he was pulled over while heading home the next day, and a blood test later found flubromazolam — a sedative — in his system. Following a guilty plea, Ben was sentenced to 18 months of probation in January 2021 but failed to appear at a court hearing in February so a bench warrant was issued.

Ben said the issue was that he got permission to move to another state, and they “mailed a summons a wrong address.”

“This was my fault because I needed to make sure I was getting all notices,” he admitted. “But by the time I found out, it was too late, and I missed my appointment. So a warrant was issued for my arrest.”

“I immediately drove 14 hours and turned myself in, to the court and spent a night in jail,” he added.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.