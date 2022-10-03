90 Day Fiance: Barefaced Miona Bell enjoys ‘sleepy dinner date’ with Jibri Bell

Makeup-free Miona Bell shared a dinner date photo with Jibri Bell with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star and Serbian native Miona Bell married South Dakota native Jibri Bell on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

90 Day viewers saw Miona with her unique hair and makeup look throughout the season and got the chance to see her barefaced as well on several occasions.

While Miona rarely goes makeup free on social media, she recently did so for a “sleepy dinner date” with Jibri.

In the photo shared on Miona’s Instagram Story, the 24-year-old beauty appeared without makeup or her signature ponytail as she leaned into Jibri’s shoulder while sitting.

Jibri had his head resting on the top of Miona’s head as Miona had a slight smile and Jibri looked stoic.

They both had their arms crossed differently in the photo, which proves they are very much still together.

Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Miona Bell was accused of blackfishing

Miona Bell became well known for her hair and makeup look with many 90 Day Fiance viewers calling her out for blackfishing toward the beginning of Season 9.

Blackfishing is described as, “interpersonal racism depicting Black people as stereotypes and portraying Black culture as a product.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Miona pushed back against the blackfishing accusations and claimed that the way she styled herself was part of her Serbian culture and even shared historic pictures of Serbian people in her likeness. She also described that she had a multi-ethnic heritage.

Miona has a ponytail business

Miona’s hair appears to have gotten a lot of attention from the show because Miona has launched her own ponytail line.

With colors ranging from blonde to black, Miona sells ponytails of all different styles and often models them herself.

She also reshares fan pictures in her ponytails, proving that people are buying them and she does have a market for them.

Jibri and Miona were labeled as “instant clout chasers” by 90 Day Fiance viewers for their seemingly incessant social media postings promoting themselves and what they’re about. Jibri even admitted that he was a clout chaser, saying, “People are like ‘you been on a reality show for clout, you’re making music for clout’ no s**t! What y’all think I’m doing it for?”

To possibly gain more notoriety, Jibri and Miona are among the 90 Day cast members who post the most on social media. At any given moment, followers of either one can count on seeing at least 10 Instagram Story posts, a live feed, or several page postings.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.