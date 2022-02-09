90 Day Fiance: Ash Naeck threw shade hater who criticized his post on spirituality

Ash Naeck responded to a critic who bashed him on his post. Pic credit: TLC

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Ash Naeck is known on camera to be existential and vocal about his ideas and feelings.

Off-camera he is largely the same only he tends to pick fights with haters on his page who share their negative views, which is what happened with one of his critics recently.

Ash’s opposer dropped a comment on one of his posts that featured a drawn-out caption about how mankind is split into ” 2 distinctive group of individuals.” The comment poked fun at a word that Ash may have left open to interpretation and the hater’s words poked the bear and elicited a reaction from Ash.

Ash Naeck clapped back a hater who dissed him in a post about spirituality

The particular part of the caption that Ash’s critic singled out was when Ash described, “2 groups, that in all honesty have been existent since the age of dawn. 2 groups with different perspective and approach to life.”

The critic remarked, “Who’s dawn and how is she? You try so hard to sound spiritual and intellectual.”

To which Ash replied, “I was going to say your mum but that’s not very nice, it’s not her fault she gave birth to you mate. Your constant emotional urge to comment does bring forth a lot of insecurities. Hope you can sort this out. Let’s go Brandonnnnn.”

The hater then called Ash out by saying, “it’s so easy to troll you it’s fun. You have such a low self esteem you can’t help yourself but respond.”

Pic credit: @themindbodycoach/Instagram

Ash Naeck is known to have an interesting Instagram

Ash’s Instagram is widely known by 90 Day Fiance fans to be a source of existential thinking where he often clashes with those that feel differently from him. He frequently posts about his personal interpretations of the meaning of life and society which his fans are into but his haters love to bash.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

When Ash is not sharing socio-political and subjective posts that feature a picture of himself to followers, he is resharing motivational or promotional things.

Avery Warner, Ash’s ex-girlfriend from Before the 90 Days, is also known to post controversial things on her Instagram that have gotten her in trouble with 90 Day Fiance fans in the past. Specifically, she has posted about her right-wing political views and her anti-Black Lives Matter movement stance which lost her endorsement deals.

Avery joined OnlyFans and promoted it on Instagram after saying it was something she would never do only to have her photos leaked.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.