90 Day Fiance: Ariela Weinberg claps back at critic who told her to ‘get help’ for her ‘jealous disorder’

90 Day Fiance star Ariela Weinberg is being blasted for her behavior in the latest episode, but she’s clapping back.

A critic just told the reality TV personality that she needs to get help for her “jealous disorder,” but Ariela did not let the shady comment slide.

She promptly responded to the social media user and told her to back off.

Things took quite the turn in the last episode when Ariela decided to confront Biniyam’s sparring partner– a woman who he was training with at the gym.

The Ethiopian native has high hopes of being an MMA fighter now that he’s in the U.S, and he’s been practicing several hours per day. However, he left out one little detail and it’s that he would be practicing with a female partner that day.

So when Ariela arrived to pick up Biniyam, she flipped out not just at him but at the innocent woman and even called her out for wearing makeup and lashes at the gym.

Viewers took to social media and slammed Ariela for her behavior, and one critic thinks she should get help!

Ariela Weinberg claps back after being told to get help for her ‘jealous disorder’

The 90 Day Fiance star is no stranger to criticism and she’s certainly been getting a lot of that this season. However, Ariela is also no stranger to clapping back at critics, and she did just that after a commenter blasted her on Instagram.

“You need to get help for your anxiety and jealous disorder,” wrote the Instagram user. “Stop driving that man nuts. You’re truly embarrassing yourself.”

However, the TLC personality did not let that comment slide and she clapped back with, “I suggest you get help.”

“Why do you watch something that makes you angry and feel negative? TV is meant to entertain, not give you palpitations,” Ariela added.

While Ariela chose to respond to that particular comment there were many more along those lines and some were much harsher than that.

Ariela Weinberg bashed by viewers over her jealous behavior

The 90 Day Fiance star will have her hands full if she plans to respond to all the comments about her unhinged gym tantrum in the last episode because there are many!

“Why are you so insecure that you treat a grown man like a child? I pray he gets away from you and takes his son you are crazy, honestly,” said one harsh critic.

“That girl Bini was practicing with should have [taken] you down! You have a lot of nerve girl,” added someone else.

One Instagram user also told Ariela, “You definitely have issues. You berate that poor girl because she’s in there training and has eyelash extensions and makeup? …Maybe you should get some pointers from her and some therapy.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.