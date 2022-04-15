90 Day Fiance: Ariela and Biniyam talk potty-training son Avi, teaching him to be bilingual

Ariela and Biniyam’s son Avi is growing up and has started potty-training. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance couple Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre are tackling some major milestones with their son Avi.

Avi, who is 2 years old, is ready to start potty-training and the couple opened up about how much work is going into their roles as parents.

Ariela explained what techniques she and Biniyam have been using.

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre want son Avi to be bilingual, begin potty-training

“It’s not easy. We try to make it a game for him. He likes to do anything he sees his father do. If he sees his father do something, he’ll do it,” Ariela told Us Weekly.

Avi’s parents each come from very different parts of the world – Ariela is a native of New Jersey in the United States and Biniyam hails from Ethiopia – and they hope to incorporate both of their cultures into his upbringing, namely language.

Ariela shared that Avi is currently working on becoming bilingual, learning both English and Biniyam’s native language, Amharic.

Of teaching Avi two languages, Ariela shared, “I’ve been really pushing [him to be bilingual]. I don’t want him to go back to Ethiopia and then not speak the language. So that’s, like, the most exciting thing for me is when he says new words.”

Biniyam chimed in and agreed, mentioning that “teaching” his son new things is one of his favorite parts about parenting.

Will 90 Day Fiance couple Ariela and Biniyam give Avi a sibling soon?

Avi was born in 2019, as 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers watched Ariela struggle with having to give birth in a third-world country. Shortly after his birth, Ari and Bini discovered Avi needed to have hernial surgery. Ariela came under fire for her decision to bring Avi back to the United States for his surgery.

Avi has since healed and is thriving, as evidenced by Ari and Bini’s frequent posts on Instagram and TikTok. Many 90 Day Fiance fans have wondered if and when Ari and Bini will have any more children.

When it comes to giving Avi a sibling, however, his parents don’t agree on the size of their family. “We’re wrestling with the idea of having a second one and he’s already [wanting] 10,” Ariela said last summer.

Although Biniyam would like a super-sized family, Ariela explained why she’s reluctant to have more children, at least for now.

“It’s like, we just had the baby. We just had Avi and he requires so much energy, and I find myself getting tired very quickly. Then I’m thinking [of having] another one,” Ariela expressed. “Oh my God. I would be just exhausted. So maybe. He has that energy, never-ending energy.”

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance premieres on Sunday, April 17 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.