90 Day Fiance: Are Elizabeth’s siblings jealous of Andrei or are their concerns deeper?

All season long on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Andrei has been embroiled in a deep-seated feud with his wife Elizabeth’s siblings over his attitude and role in their family business flipping houses.

Andrei has only ever briefly gotten along with Jenn, Becky, and Charlie, and any semblance of peace was squashed by Andrei’s approach and position coming into their family business.

The patriarch of the family, Chuck, recently took Andrei’s side in all of this and wants his family to drop the drama and heal, and he thinks a family cookout will be the occasion to air it all out.

The Potthast siblings think Andrei Castravet has hidden motives

Jenn, Becky, and Charlie have all voiced their opinions that Andrei is a manipulator and is taking advantage of their dad financially. They feel like Andrei has had everything handed to him by their dad and that Chuck is blind to Andrei’s tactics of being nice and saying the right things to get what he wants.

On the other side of the coin, Chuck thinks that his children are intimidated by Andrei’s position, and what they are actually feeling is jealousy.

Either way, Andrei has done and said some shady things, but Elizabeth’s siblings have also taken their points too far at times.

Andrei has admitted that he can and does manipulate Chuck to get what he wants, but Andrei has also been putting in the work regarding the business, according to Chuck.

Andrei Castravet has a tumultuous history with Elizabeth Potthast’s family

Andrei’s domineering personality, misogynistic take on things, and entitled attitude have earned Andrei a lot of haters to the point where he made it on 90 Day Fiance’s top villain’s list.

As far as his actions, he was extremely rude to Charlie and Chuck when they came to Moldova for his second wedding to Elizabeth, and Charlie and Andrei almost fought.

Tensions escalated when Andrei drove the family in an RV to a family reunion, and they exploded again on that trip when Becky and Jenn accused him of trying to make business deals with their dad while he was drunk.

Andrei’s refusal to get a job for years also contributed to their bad impression of him.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.