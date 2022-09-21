90 Day Fiance: Anny Francisco goes blonde and glitters in diamonds

Anny Francisco modeled jewelry and her new blonde hair with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: @anny_dr02/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Anny Francisco shared a rare selfie where she debuted blonde highlighted hair.

The 33-year-old Dominican Republic native is a natural brunette, and 90 Day fans have always been used to seeing her dark locks.

The occasion for Anny’s selfie was for the jewelry promotion of a “good friend.” Anny was wearing a “Sterling Silver” necklace and bracelet set.

Anny had her now-auburn-blonde hair pulled back, with two strands of her lighter-colored hair hanging in front of her face. Anny’s naturally dark hair could be seen peeking through her newly dyed hair.

The post featured three photos that were very much the same, only with slightly different poses.

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Anny when she was on Season 7 of the flagship show with her now-husband, Robert Springs.

Robert Springs and Anny Francisco lost their son this year

On April 21, 2022, Anny shared the heartbreaking news that her seven-month-old son with Robert, Adriel, had passed away.

Adriel was the youngest of the two children they shared together. Robert has five other children with different women, and he and Anny were raising his son Bryson together.

In her Instagram address to 90 Day fans, Anny wrote, “Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel spring died, I am devastated and my family… life is so hard and difficult. I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter… his heart couldn’t take it… my heart is broken it’s a big pain…so difficult.”

Since the tragedy, Robert and Anny have celebrated Adriel’s short life with throwback pictures and appear to be finding comfort in each other.

They have also gotten an outpouring of support from the 90 Day community, including many of their fellow castmates.

Robert and Anny have been on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk staples

Since Robert and Anny appeared on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance, they have become Pillow Talk stars.

On the hit 90 Day spinoff, Robert and Anny watch currently airing episodes of the show or its spinoffs while having witty banter and giving commentary on what they’re seeing.

They have been on most seasons of the show, only taking a hiatus after Adriel’s passing.

Robert and Anny recently returned to Pillow Talk for this season of Happily Ever After?

