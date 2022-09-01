90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem has fun with full face tattoo in new video

Angela Deem showed 90 Day Fiance fans what she would look like with face tattoos. Pic credit: TLC

It’s no secret that controversial 90 Day Fiance alum Angela Deem loves to experiment with filters regularly, but she recently went over the top.

Angela shared a selfie video of what she would look like with a face full of tattoos.

The video was initially posted on TikTok and then reshared on Angela’s Instagram but with the comments turned off.

The tattoos on Angela’s face appeared partly tribal, with some words in English and a different language above her eyebrows.

Angela had glasses on top of her bleach blonde hair as she bobbled her head in different directions while opening her eyes wide and then more closed throughout the video.

She appeared to be wearing a white robe and her several gold necklaces could partially be seen in the whacky video with no caption.

Angela Deem will get out of hand on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

The Season 7 trailer for Happily Ever After? showed Angela as she admitted to talking to another man behind Michael’s back after not getting what she needed from her husband.

She went so far as to call the man she was Facetiming “sexy.”

In a new season clip released at the end of the latest episode, Angela was filmed as she attempted to destroy Michael’s car by ripping off different pieces of it.

Other people seemed to get involved as Michael came outside to confront Angela who was screaming, “I am a Queen!” in his face.

Angela Deem has a bad reputation within the 90 Day Fiance franchise

Angela has long been an irate figure within the 90 Day franchise with many believing that she is an abuser.

Between her emasculation of Michael and threats of physical violence against him that viewers have watched throughout the years, much of the 90 Day audience has seen enough. Angela will also not let Michael have his own Instagram page or talk to any women, while she has made it clear she is free to do whatever she wants.

Just before the start of this season, there were calls for the network to take her off the show along with Big Ed Brown who also has a problematic past.

In any case, it does not appear that Angela is going anywhere, and Happily Ever After? viewers will have to endure her antics again this season.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.