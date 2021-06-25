90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem gets lip fillers and Stacey Silva approves

Angela’s latest cosmetic procedure of lip fillers have been supported by some but have garnered negative reactions from others. Pic credit: TLC

Angela Deem from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? got lip fillers from a doctor who was filming the process for educational and promotional use. The non-surgical procedure is the latest cosmetic enhancement that Angela has had, adding to the now long list of transformations she’s undergone.

In the comments of the doctor’s Instagram post featuring Angela, Stacey Silva was there being a cheerleader for Angela’s procedure. Stacey herself is no stranger to plastic surgery and routinely gets botox and lip fillers along with her twin sister Darcey.

Angela Deem keeps getting cosmetic procedures

Angela had her lip fillers done by Dr. Bentalei in Beverly Hills and the injections were featured in a video on the doctor’s Instagram page. Angela also shared the post to her Instagram story.

The video shows the doctor putting the syringe in her lip as someone in the background is telling Angela that it’s almost done. When the doctor steps back, he remarks that they have to do the other side now.

The video then cuts to the end result where Angela is looking at herself in the mirror and exclaims, “I’m a sexy meemaw now! Thank you doctor.”

Angela has undergone weight loss surgery, breast lift and reduction, an apparent face and neck lift, and now these lip injections that we know of. Angela has continued to have procedures done since she started her body transformation that has been featured in Happily Ever After? this season.

Stacey Silva even commented heart emojis on the post.

Stacey Silva dropped a warm comment on the video of Angela getting lip injections. Pic credit: @drbentalei/Instagram

90 Day Fiance critics caught on to her lip fillers and shared what looks like a news article in an Instagram post. The comments of the post are the most interesting thing about it, as they bashed Angela.

One person said, “Too bad she can’t have a personality transplant.”

Another critic commented, “Still looks like the Crypt Keeper.”

Angela Deem critics gave their opinions on her latest cosmetic procedure. Pic credit: @90daytrollin/Instagram

Angela has been receiving negative attention after the latest episode of Happily Ever After

On this week’s episode of Happily Ever After? Angela verbally abused Michael on several occasions so badly that viewers are now calling for TLC to fire Angela. The hashtag #cancelangela has been circulating around social media.

Angela even threatened her critics, who highlighted the different occasions Angela has bullied other 90 Day Fiance cast at different Tell Alls.

If TLC does fire Angela over her abusive behavior it will definitely set a precedent within the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.