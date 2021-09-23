90 Day Fiance: Anfisa Nava and Andy aka ‘the menstrual cup guy’ spotted together in LA

Anfisa has been spotted with a fellow 90 Day Fiance cast member. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans have caught Anfisa Nava getting cozy with another former cast member, Cortney Reardanz’s ex from 90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantined, Andy Kunz.

Andy may be best known as “the menstrual cup guy,” leaving fans to question why Anfisa would be spending time with such an out-of-the-box character.

Anfisa was getting cozy with Andy, aka ‘the menstrual cup guy’

Reddit fans were quick to pounce on the duo’s sighting and wondered if there could be another 90 Day Fiance couple unfolding before their eyes.

A 90 Day Fiance fan revealed that Anfisa and Andy had been caught canoodling by sharing an update that read, “Spotted: Anfisa & Andy cozying up at Los Angeles soccer game.”

The avid TLC fan went on to say, “Saw Anfisa at a soccer game in LA. Was with a tall guy sitting in the VIP area 20 feet in front of me.”

“They were giggling, and while I didn’t see them kiss, they looked close. Later she was wearing his sweater to keep warm.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Pic credit: @Dense-Interaction84/Reddit

The post ended, “I saw them in front of the stadium. He looked super familiar, and I think he was on one of the 90 Day shows somewhere.”

Pic credit: @Dense-Interaction84/Reddit

Anfisa is known to have a certain type

90 Day Fiance fans found the two an odd match noting that Anfisa is usually only attracted to wealthy men.

According to Andy’s Instagram biography, he classes himself as a businessman most famously known for his menstrual cup, Merula. When fans first met him on 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, he explained he was a marketing executive.

One 90 Day Fiance viewer wrote, “She has the weirdest taste in guys but he seems nice, happy for them.”

Pic credit: @Maymay95/Reddit

Andy was clingy when dating Cortney

90 Day Fiance fans may remember that Andy was attached to Cortney during his time on the TLC spinoff. As the story goes, Andy wanted to take their relationship to the next level, but Cortney wasn’t having it.

The two TLC stars butted heads almost every day after being forced to isolate with one another when Florida went into a mandatory lockdown.

Since leaving the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Anfisa has been known to keep her personal life to herself. The fitness model has been working on herself away from the prying eyes of fans.

Back in July, Anfisa shared a possible clue of her relationship status by sharing a photo of a necklace with the caption, “Thank you baby (happy face in hearts emoji).”

It is possible that Andy found new love with Anfisa. Only time will tell if the pair will become the newest 90 Day Fiance couple.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.