90 Day Fiance alums Devin and Nick split rumors surface amid online clues

Has another 90 Day Fiance relationship bitten the dust?

Based on some online clues, it appears that’s the case.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance introduced a new couple to the franchise, Devin Hoofman and Seungdo “Nick” Ham.

American-born Devin met her fiance, Nick, a South Korean native, on a dating app.

Their relationship was strained from the start, mostly due to cultural clashes.

Nick’s parents had to approve of Devin, or else they wouldn’t give their blessing to get married, which placed a ton of stress on Devin.

The future of Devin and Nick’s relationship was uncertain from the start

On top of their cultural differences, Nick struggled with living in Searcy, Arkansas, and fitting in with Devin’s large, opinionated family.

Another topic of contention was Nick’s nickname for Devin: “Piggy.”

Nick commented that Devin was “lazy” because she ate a lot of fast food, adding, “No wonder you’re a piggy!”

Nick received some criticism for using the term, although he claimed it was in no way insulting.

Despite the rocky start to Nick’s K-1 visa journey, the couple tied the knot on April 1, 2023.

But now, some suspicious activity seems to indicate Nick and Devin have gone their separate ways.

Devin is selling her wedding dress, and Nick was spotted on a dating app

For starters, Devin is selling her wedding dress.

She took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share the news, including gown photos.

“Selling wedding dress,” she wrote in the caption. “As seen on 90 Day Fiance season 10, People magazine, and Arkansas Bride Magazine.”

Devin is selling her wedding dress online. Pic credit: @devinhoofman/Instagram

Devin added that the dress would be sold along with the bouquet and the hair comb.

In her second caption, Devin implied that she wouldn’t share details about why she listed the dress for sale or what led to her and Nick’s apparent breakup.

“Serious inquiries only please,” she continued. “I won’t be answering anything else.”

For his part, Nick fueled the fire when he appeared on the dating app Bumble around the same time Devin listed her dress for sale.

A 90 Day Fiance fan took a screenshot of his profile and uploaded it to Reddit in a post captioned, “Nick on bumble omg.”

In the photo, Nick stood in front of the statue of President Abraham Lincoln at the Lincoln Monument in Washington, DC.

He listed his location as Bastrop, Texas, and wore a black jacket and jeans for the solo pic.

Devin and Nick’s Instagram pages are void of photos of each other

Additionally, Nick has wiped his Instagram page clean—including all pictures of himself and Devin.

His Instagram bio formerly included Devin’s handle, but that’s since been removed.

He no longer follows Devin on Instagram, and the same goes for her.

Nick has erased all of his posts, including photos with Devin. Pic credit: @seungdoham_nick/Instagram

Devin has also scrubbed her Instagram page of all photos, including Nick’s image, and has recently edited any posts where he formerly appeared.

Are NDAs forcing Devin and Nick to remain tight-lipped about a breakup?

Devin’s social media activity began to raise questions about her and Nick’s marital status as early as November 2023.

While Nick was still liking her posts, she wasn’t reciprocating the sentiment on his, and she only mentioned Nick on TikTok when sharing clips of their storyline on 90 Day Fiance.

It’s likely that a confidentiality agreement still prevents Nick and Devin from speaking publicly about the status of their relationship, hence their silence.

One or both of them may appear in a future 90 Day Fiance spinoff, which would further restrict them from dishing on their love life.

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.