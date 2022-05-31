90 Day Fiance alums Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee’s 3-year-old son diagnosed with leukemia

Deavan’s 3-year-old son Taeyang has leukemia. Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Deavan Clegg has announced that she and Jihoon Lee’s 3-year-old son Taeyang has been diagnosed with cancer.

Deavan and Jihoon have quite the uphill battle ahead of them as their son Taeyang is battling B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of blood cancer found more commonly among children.

Deavan shared the heartbreaking news via her Instagram this morning after her publicist, Lindsay Feldman of BrandBomb PR, broke the news to TMZ.

In the Instagram post, Deavan included a carousel of photos of little Taeyang from inside the hospital as he received treatment. A port-a-cath could be seen inserted in the right side of Taeyang’s chest as he played with blocks.

In another shot, the sweet toddler munched on mac and cheese and mozzarella sticks from his hospital bed, and he took a snooze in the last snap, his bedside surrounded by machinery.

Deavan captioned her post, “I have vowed to always be 100% transparent with you guys and I am choosing to share the most vulnerable and saddest point of my life right now in hopes it can help give anyone else dealing with a similar situation some strength.”

“I’m overcome with so much emotion and devastation to announce that my beloved son Taeyang who just celebrated his third birthday last [month] was just diagnosed with childhood cancer, b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia just a few days ago. He has already undergone multiple procedures and started chemotherapy treatment just two days ago,” Deavan continued.

The former reality TV star called Taeyang’s diagnosis “every parent’s absolute worst nightmare” and said she’s doing her best to stay strong for her daughter Drascilla and her unborn baby with her boyfriend, Topher Park.

Taeyang’s prognosis is favorable, Deavan trying to raise $50k for treatment

Despite the dreaded news, Deavan shared that Taeyang’s outlook is good, describing it as a process that will take two years, but one with a high success rate of “full recovery in five years.”

Deavan continued to explain that she’s still processing the news and is asking everyone for their prayers and financial assistance. She shared a link to her GoFundMe which is titled “Help Taeyang Beat Childhood Leukemia.” At the time this article was published, $30 of the $50,000 goal had been raised. Deavan also plans to create a fundraiser after she has time to wrap her head around everything.

“I’m so beside myself right now and my heart is broken. Thank you friends and supporters for your prayers, healing vibes and strength. 🙏🏼💔,” Deavan concluded her caption.

According to the description given by Deavan’s mom Elicia on the GoFundMe page, Taeyang’s symptoms began last month when the toddler started wheezing, was overly tired, and complained of pain. Several trips to the emergency room eventually ended with a battery of tests and his lab results revealed he had cancer.

TMZ reports that Deavan attempted to reach out to Taeyang’s father Jihoon, but to no avail, as Jihoon has blocked Deavan and her family members’ numbers, emails, and social media accounts.

