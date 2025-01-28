90 Day Fiance alum says cast members were ‘forced’ to ‘fake’ sex scenes

Statler Riley is speaking out about her experience filming 90 Day Fiance.

According to the reality TV alum, filming for the franchise was anything but enjoyable.

Statler and her former girlfriend, Dempsey Wilkinson, appeared in two 90 Day Fiance spinoffs.

The couple debuted their storyline in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and continued sharing their tumultuous love story in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Statler became a contentious cast member off-camera when she was accused of speaking out against “manipulation tactics and illegal s**t that Sharp Entertainment/90 Day Fiance does.”

Because of her behavior, Statler said she was uninvited from the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6 Tell All.

Since then, Statler has continued to speak her truth online and hasn’t backed down from bad-mouthing the franchise, the network, and the production company.

Statler says intimate scenes were ‘freakin’ forced’

During a recent episode of her podcast, TheTellAllPod, Statler made some new startling claims regarding filming.

While answering questions submitted by her listeners, Statler responded to a fan who asked whether it was uncomfortable for her when topics about intimacy were “encouraged to be discussed.”

“It wasn’t encouraged. It was freakin’ forced,” Statler alleged.

Statler made it clear that she and Dempsey “had no desire” to discuss intimacy in front of a camera crew—especially because it would be broadcast for family, friends, and co-workers to see.

“There are so many scenes when we faked intimacy just to get it out of the way,” Statler continued.

According to Statler, the producers would tell her and Dempsey, “We need some sex, and we need some sex soon, so do what you have to do. Make it look good.”

Statler added that in one particular instance, after a long day of filming, she and Dempsey were tired, dirty, and didn’t feel well.

Despite their condition, however, Statler told her listeners that a producer told the couple to “shake” their van to make it appear they were engaging in sexual activity.

Statler claimed that the sooner she and Dempsey finished filming the scene, the sooner they could go to bed.

Statler alleges that meals were ‘held’ until sex scenes were filmed

And not only did Statler allege that producers forced them to film intimate scenes when they weren’t feeling up to it, she also claimed that meals were “held” and filming wouldn’t end until the scenes were “discussed.”

“So, pretty quickly, you kind of learn, okay, in order to get food, in order to get sleep, in order to get comfortable, I have to just get this over [with],” she affirmed.

Statler says that if the scene “wasn’t good enough,” producers would have them film it again, sometimes introducing sex toys to prompt couples to get more “creative.”

Statler reveals the best and worst parts of filming

The Irving, Texas native ended her video by sharing the best and worst experiences of filming 90 Day Fiance.

She says the worst part was getting “manipulated” into saying and doing things she wouldn’t normally say or do.

As far as the best part of filming, Statler says, “Through all of this, I have really found myself.”

“Since doing this show and having such a large audience judge me and comment on things that I did on the show, it’s really made me stand firmly in myself and my beliefs of myself,” Statler confessed.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.