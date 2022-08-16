90 Day Fiance alum Sasha Larin is extremely tan while flexing his muscles

Former 90 Day FIance cast member Sasha Larin shared an extreme and tan bodybuilding flex. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum and Russian native Sasha Larin broke his recent social media silence to flex on fans, showing off his extremely toned physique.

In Sasha’s hard-to-pass-over Instagram display, he appeared overly tan as his veins were bulging and his muscles were taut while he worked out with a stretchy band.

The 34-year-old father of three with three different women appeared to be in Moscow since he tagged it in his post’s hashtags.

Sasha was on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance alongside his wife, Emily Larina. Emily had been living in Russia and became pregnant by Sasha. She delivered their son in Russia, and then the pair went to America.

Since then, the couple suffered a miscarriage and were splitting their time between America and Russia, sometimes spending long stretches of time apart before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

When the war broke out, Emily, who was in Russia, returned home to America with her and Sasha’s son David while Sasha stayed in Russia.