90 Day Fiance alum Larissa Lima talks about being ‘body shamed’ and called ‘obese’ and ‘hideous’

Larissa Lima slams body-shaming comments. Pic credit:@LarissaSantosLima/YouTube

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? alum Larissa Lima is lashing out against the constant hate and body shaming levied at her on social media and she wants it to stop.

Larissa opened up in a lengthy message a few hours ago and shared that the hateful messages she has received are about her body and also from people wishing her an early death.

The former TLC star confessed to gaining weight since moving to Colorado and says people have been calling her “obese” and “ugly” as a result.

Larissa Lima says people are calling her ‘obese’ and ‘hideous’

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? alum spoke out on Instagram moments ago against the body-shaming she’s had to endure.

Larissa’s penchant for plastic surgery has garnered quite a reaction from viewers who have noticed the drastic alterations she has made to her body over the years.

However, Larissa says her recent weight gain has led to nasty comments online as well.

“If you don’t know…I have begun sharing my weight loss journey,” wrote Larissa in her recent post. “Just as I have been 100% candid about my surgeries, I want to share my journey of losing the 35 pounds I gained in Colorado.”

Larrisa tagged her plastic surgeon and a woman who credits herself as an “anti-aging expert” and noted that her weight loss is being conducted under their guidance.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“They have not only advised me on a proper diet and light exercise but also did blood testing to make sure I do not have any unknown health issues,” explained Larissa. “Since them, I’m being called obese, hideous, ugly, fat, and all kinds [of] deplorable words I do not care to repeat.”

“I’m not trying to play the victim card but rather to bring awareness to the situation of me being a healthy 5′ 9″ adult, that has gained weight through hormonal imbalances,” she added.

Larissa Lima says people are wishing her an early death

The former 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? cast member continued to open up about getting hate online in her Instagram message.

“People like to follow me and know what I’m up to, and I love to share my life with these good people,” said Larissa. “On the other hand, I am receiving so much hate and wishes for an early death.”

The 35-year-old also noted, “some of the people that hate me and dissect every inch of my body to criticize, often sell merchandise with my image and popular quotes… they sell for profit while posting of their disdain and disgust of me, encouraging others to join in.”

“Please report any hate posts of myself or anyone,” encouraged Larissa. “It is so unfortunate that women have to be so hateful towards one another.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.