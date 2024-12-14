90 Day Fiance alum Angela Deem teases she ‘made it’ to Netflix: ‘I will one day’

Is Angela Deem getting her own Netflix spinoff?

The 90-Day Fiance personality made it appear that it’s in the cards.

On Thursday, Angela posted a video on TikTok that got tongues wagging.

Angela’s video began with the famous Netflix intro, including the red letter “N” and the “Tudum” sound.

“NETFLIX presents” appeared across the top of the video as random images and videos of Angela played, set to the song Run This Town by Kanye West, Jay-Z, and Rihanna.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In her accompanying caption, Angela wrote, “ON SNAP LOOK WHO MADE IT TO NETFLIX #REMEMBER WHoMADETHERATINGS #ALIETURNSINTOMYTRUTH ###QUEENOFREALITY.”

Angela’s comments section was soon filled with congratulatory feedback from her followers, who believed Angela had genuinely been offered a deal with the streaming service.

Angela noted her Netflix promo was fake but promised she’ll snag an offer ‘one day’

But, as she revealed in response to a congratulatory comment, “Its a template but I will one day😅😅🥰.”

Pic credit: @angeladeem1.27/TikTok

Angela then shared the TikTok to her Instagram feed, captioning it, “All I can say is this lmao.”

Angela received a lot more feedback on her Instagram post, mostly from her haters.

Angela’s naysayers call her out

One Instagram user claimed they would cancel their Netflix subscription “expeditiously” if Angela appeared in her own show.

A second commenter called Angela’s video “embarrassing asf” for her.

Pic credit: @deemangela/Instagram

“Tubu don’t even want her, so I highly doubt Netflix would either,” added a third.

Is Angela’s ex, Michael, getting his own Netflix deal?

As it turns out, Angela’s video may have been retaliatory.

As In Touch reported, a 90 Day Fiance blogger, 90 Day Fiance Breaking News, reported that Angela’s soon-to-be ex-husband, Michael Ilesanmi, is getting a Netflix special of his own.

Per the November 15 post, the documentary series is reportedly called “Surviving Angela.”

However, Netflix hasn’t announced any upcoming projects featuring Michael, or Angela, for that matter.

In the meantime, another controversial 90 Day Fiance personality, Big Ed Brown, teased his own partnership with Netflix.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Big Ed told In Touch that his 90 Day Fiance contract was about to expire and claimed that he had “gotten several offers from” Netflix and Hulu.

However, since he was still under contract at the time, Big Ed said he couldn’t pursue the opportunities.

Michael Ilesanmi is ‘unbothered’ following his split from Angela

While Angela has been busy on social media, so has Michael; only Michael’s posts have been a bit more laidback.

The Nigerian native has focused on spreading peace and positive vibes since splitting from Angela.

His most recent post, a video uploaded to TikTok, features Michael dancing in the car.

In his caption, he included several hashtags, including #staypositive and #unbothered.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.