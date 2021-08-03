90 Day Fiance: All the ways Jovi Dufren is gaslighting Yara Zaya

Fans are calling out Jovi for gaslighting Yara. Pic credit: TLC

Jovi Dufren has found himself on the wrong side of many 90 Day Fiance viewers. Since his playboy ways were first aired, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? fans wish he would just grow up.

During the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? loyal supporters watched Jovi gaslight his wife, Yara Zaya, after expressing that she wanted to leave the strip club.

Instead of abiding by his wife’s wishes, he turned the tables on her and started to tell her she was acting like a grandma. 90 Day Fiance viewers feel he is gaslighting and pressuring Yara to act differently.

Yara dared to enter the strip club

Yara told viewers that she was only going to the gentleman’s club to satiate her husband’s need for naked women. But the moment she expressed any discomfort, Jovi freaked out.

He turned on her in the parking lot, claiming she was having a great time and just didn’t know what a fun outing was anymore. But TLC fans would argue that Yara was extremely upset.

It was uncomfortable to watch Yara beg Jovi to leave over and over again, only to have him completely ignore her requests.

Jovi sitting with the stripper. Pic credit: TLC

Jovi thinks Yara is no fun

Jovi has already called Yara a psycho mom. The father of one’s selfish behavior has also been called into question as it feels like Jovi doesn’t understand that he can’t be the only priority anymore.

Jovi is gaslighting the hell out of Yara, she could careless about his friends. She wants him to value their time together and make her priority. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/LJP1BWlllg — Jynx Monroe (@KuPkAkeZ) March 22, 2021

Jovi won't buy a crib but throws his whole wallet at strippers. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/rShSSvQ0em — I'm on one (@tisha_n_aaron) August 2, 2021

The 90 Day Fiance personality has continuously yelled at his wife for not putting him first before their newborn. But most fans believe he just needs to get a grip.

Jovi’s really gaslighting her, ew. That gross frat boy behavior. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/a44d3BCxAs — Shownu Step On Me, Thnx | Maylin🪐 (@Blushownu514) February 22, 2021

Yara has already forgiven him on social media. She posted an Instagram story of Jovi with Mylah, claiming he was the “best daddy.” But fans of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? are not so quick to forget.

The couple is currently talking about their different paths in life, and some are concerned that Yara will end up a single mother while Jovi goes off to work for months at a time and continues to party.

A sneak peek of next week’s episode showed Yara telling Ms.Gwen that her son didn’t come back to the hotel after their blowout. Even the Lousiana mother feels that her son should grow up. But only time will tell if and when Jovi gets his act together.

Actual footage of Jovi on the move to sabotage his marriage #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/uJh32aPxjh — Stephanie T (@_StephTee_) August 2, 2021

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.