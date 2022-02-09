90 Day Fiance: Alina Kozhevnikova breaks her silence amid racism scandal, says she’s ‘taking responsibility’

Alina Kozhevnikova apologizes for racist and offensive posts. Pic credit: Alinakasha/YouTube

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Alina Kozhevnikova has not spoken out since her firing from TLC for a slew of racists and offensive posts, that is, until now.

Alina just released a video titled “Taking responsibility for my actions” in which she admitted to her wrongdoings and promised to never do those things again.

In the video, which spanned over 49 minutes, the 27-year-old went into detail about all of the disturbing content that resurfaced online and gave an explanation and an apology for everything.

Alina Kozhevnikova says she’s taking responsibly amid racism scandal

The recently fired 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star had a lot to say in her YouTube video shared a few hours ago.

She started by saying, “I’ve been meaning to make this post, this video for a while, but I needed time to find the right words and also I was told not to say anything. But I feel I need to address this out of fairness to everyone who was affected by my comments.”

She continued by addressing her use of the N-word several times.

“I said something racist. I said the N-word,” admitted Alina. “I said things that affected and hurt a lot of people. Because of my ignorance, and my actions I caused a lot of pain to a lot of people. But I really promise to work on my ignorance and educate myself.”

Alina says she blames herself for her ‘stupidity and ignorance’

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star touched on all the resurfaced content from her social media page and issued an apology in each instance.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“I never wanted to hurt anybody and I’m extremely sorry that I did. I won’t ever use any of those derogatory words ever again.”

She also explained her reason for initially lying about one of the posts and claiming it was photoshopped.

“I wanted to distance myself from such posts that did not represent my ideals and values,” she explained. “Alina of 2022 knows that discrimination and any words like that should not be used towards any group of people.”

The reality TV personality continued, “It was extremely dumb. Unfortunately, what’s said is said. I can’t take my words back and I feel bad about it. I regret it a lot cause it was a lie.”

Before ending her video, Alina remarked, “I blame myself for my stupidity and ignorance. I feel awful that my words hurt so many people. But the point of this whole video was just to say that I really tried to change myself and I’m not the same person as I was eight years ago.”

She continued, “I want to be better. I learn a lot every day and I have a lot of experiences. I change a lot, I evolve, and unfortunately, mistakes are a part of it.”

“Do I feel bad about my posts? Yes, I absolutely do. Again, I feel awful about it. I feel awful that I’ve hurt people by these posts and again, I sincerely apologize,” said Alina.

Taking responsibility for my actions | Alina Kozhevnikova (Alina Kasha)

Watch this video on YouTube

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.