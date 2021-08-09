90 Day Fiance: A throwback photo of Zied has surfaced and he looks completely different

Zied’s appearance has changed a lot over the years, evidenced by a recent throwback photo that has been going around. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers love talking about Zied’s glow-up since he looked so different from when he was on Before the 90 Days with Rebecca to actually marrying her in America on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance.

90 Day fans online noticed that Zied posted a photo from 11 years ago where he looks epically different, but onlookers can still tell it’s him. The photo has since been circulating on social media.

Zied has undergone several style changes while he’s been a part of the 90 Day Fiance franchise, and it appears that his look was also much different back then compared to what it is now.

A photo of Zied Hakimi looking much younger has surfaced online

Zied originally posted the old photo of himself to his Instagram page, and it was quickly picked up and passed around by fans who wanted to give their opinions on Zied’s changed look.

These days Zied is known for his heavier-set frame, tight clothing choices, and gelled hairstyle. It appears that 11 years ago, he was rocking the slick-backed hair look with more jewelry and a bit looser pants. He also appears to be much thinner.

Zied’s very noticeable greyish/green eyes are ever-apparent in the throwback photo where he is also sporting an unbuttoned white shirt.

Many 90 Day Fiance fans think that Zied has always been cute on the show, and now they think he was cute back in the day too.

The popular fan page @90daytrollin who posted about Zied’s throwback picture accompanied the photo with the caption, “

Zied 11 years ago..He’s always been a good looking man..”

Zied Hakimi and Rebecca Parrot could possibly appear in the 90 Day Fiance franchise again

Zied and Rebecca were fan favorites during their time within the franchise and still command a lot of franchise popularity.

Their age difference, their obvious love for one another, and their stark cultural differences set them apart on the show and earned them supporters. Off-camera, Rebecca is especially active on social media and often responds to and communicates with fans and critics.

The relationship drama they had on the show received good ratings which means the couple could appear on future seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

Since their season ended, Rebecca has undergone a body transformation with the help of a few plastic surgery procedures, and Zied has made some friends and learned how to drive.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.