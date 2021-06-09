90 Day Fiance: A throwback photo of Tiffany Franco in high school has surfaced

A photo of Tiffany Franco in high school has surfaced Pic credit: TLC

Someone who went to high school with 90 Day Fiance’s Tiffany Franco found her photo in the yearbook and shared it over Reddit receiving a big reaction from fans. The post got almost 4,000 upvotes on the social site.

29-year-old Tiffany’s entire look is extremely different from what it used to be in high school. Although she still rocks a semi-alternative look, she turned the alternative part all the way on during her high school days.

Fans had some pretty funny remarks for the reality star’s former style compared to now.

The throwback photo of Tiffany is almost unrecognizable

Tiffany’s look back in high school was shared by a former classmate and the photo is a much more alternative version of what she looks like now.

In the photo, she is sporting some major scene hair with most of it being dyed black but with a little bit of blonde peeking out around the bangs. Her look is completed by pronounced eyebrows and black makeup around her eyes.

Tiffany is also wearing a shirt that covers her shoulders, which she is not known for.

A throwback photo of Tiffany in high school was shared by a former classmate Pic credit: @u/sm0keythebear/Reddit

90 Day Fiance fans grabbed hold of the fact that Tiffany had her shoulders covered and ran with the jokes about her now-famous cold-shoulder look. A lot of the jokes involved her husband Ronald as well.

One fan said, “Damn – this was before Ronald gambled away all of the shoulders on her shirts.”

Another said, “Ever see a shirt w shoulders mah boi??”

Tiffany’s signature cold-shoulder look was brought up in the comments to the thread Pic credit: @u/sm0keythebear/Reddit

Tiffany and Ronald have been highly talked about his season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Tiffany and Ronald have awaited the results of their spousal visa filing to find out if Ronald could come live in America with his family. While they’ve waited, stressors over finances and initiative have been at the forefront of their relationship and have been causing fights.

During the most recent episode, it seemed like Ronald wasn’t taking the next steps of the visa process seriously and his actions angered Tiffany who said she would not move to South Africa if the visa was denied.

Viewers would like to see Tiffany and Ronald come together for their family, but know that more drama is ahead this season that could jeopardize their relationship.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.