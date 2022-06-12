1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy Slaton explains why she can’t give updates on her weight loss

Tammy Slaton shares why she’s been quiet about her weight loss. Pic credit: TLC

It’s been nearly a year since Tammy Slaton entered rehab to get help for her weight loss journey. Since then, she’s only teased her fans with vague updates on her progress.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star has been struggling to shed the pounds so that she could be approved for gastric bypass surgery. Her fans have eagerly been waiting for any signs to let them know that Tammy is on the right track.

After months of hiding her body and avoiding questions on social media, Tammy has finally decided to speak out.

Tammy explains why she’s been quiet about her progress

After her social media accounts were banned, Tammy took a break from communicating with her fans. She left many wondering about the state of her health and if rehab was actually working for her.

Recently, Tammy resurfaced with a new TikTok account where she is being more transparent and open with her followers.

In a new video, Tammy addressed a fan’s question about her weight. The fan asked, “Weight update? If you don’t mind, just genuinely curious.”

Tammy responded to the fan, saying, “Yea, unfortunately, because of our contracts, we are not allowed to give any updates. Just know that everything is going great and stay tuned.”

It is assumed Tammy is referring to her contract with TLC regarding the upcoming season of 1000-Lb. Sisters. Not long ago, she revealed that she had begun filming scenes for the show which would continue to follow her road to reaching a healthy weight.

Since a formal announcement about Season 4 has not been made, Tammy is not allowed to share too much information with her followers. She cannot show what her body looks like or reveal how much weight she has lost. All that content is slated to be shown in Season 4 and she does not want to post spoilers.

Tammy has good things coming her way

Monsters and Critics recently reported that Tammy was approved for her weight loss surgery. She is supposed to travel to Atlanta where the procedure will take place, and where she will receive her post-op care.

Tammy is also hoping to have her trach removed soon. It was inserted just before she entered rehab to assist with her breathing. Tammy has shared that her lungs have been improving and she cannot wait for the tube to be removed.

In addition to her health improvements, Tammy’s love life seems to be blossoming as well. She shocked her followers when she revealed that she is back with her ex-boyfriend, Phillip.

Phillip was briefly seen on the show when the couple dated the first time around. He was not well-received by her family because they thought he was just using her for clout. Phillip calls himself The BBW King and says he will not date a woman who weighs less than 300 pounds. This made Tammy’s family think he would not support her weight loss and would try to sabotage her.

Despite what her family thought, Tammy has given Phillip another chance. The two have publicly expressed their love for one another through multiple TikTok videos recently. Tammy says she is in love and that Phillip is supportive of her losing weight.

1000-Lb. Sisters is on hiatus and streaming on Discovery+.