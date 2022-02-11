1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy Slaton continues to have fun on social media after being accused of not taking rehab seriously

1000-Lb. Sisters Tammy Slaton is becoming more active online. Pic credit: TLC

Tammy Slaton continues to spark controversy online as she is becoming more active on her social media pages.

Recently, she posted a TikTok video that led fans to accuse her of not having her priorities in order while she is in rehab. Some critics believe she should be spending less time online and more time focusing on her health.

While Tammy rarely responds to users in the comments, she appears to be using her posts as a way to acknowledge these accusations in a playful manner.

Tammy is loving TikTok

Earlier in the week, Tammy posted a video on TikTok using a filter that generates funny rap names for users. After she posted the video, showing herself laughing at the results, users quickly ran to her comments to share their thoughts.

A large number of users criticized Tammy for the seemingly harmless video. They began accusing her of not taking her time in rehab seriously. Some addressed the events that led up to her entering the facility, referencing moments that aired during Season 3 of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

Despite the flood of accusations, Tammy returned to TikTok with a new video. This time, she used a filter that reveals a different Spongebob character using the same random generator process.

Tammy allows the filter to generate different characters which revealed Squidward and Sandy Cheeks in her results. She gleefully reacts to the filter as music from the Spongebob Squarepants TV show plays in the background.

The video comes off as lighthearted and fun and Tammy seems to be enjoying herself as she laughs and smiles.

Tammy is ignoring the haters

Could this be Tammy’s way of telling critics that she can laugh and enjoy simple things like social media while still taking her health seriously? It’s possible since Tammy has made a point to not respond to comments anymore or directly address individuals who leave hateful or snarky remarks.

Recently on the show, Tammy expressed to her sister, Amy, that she tries to ignore haters online and the mean things they say. She says if she focused on that, she would be depressed. It seems that she’s trying to take her own advice and ignore the hate and focus on the love.

This is a good thing because it appears that Tammy is gaining more supporters as her time in rehab increases. The comments under her SpongeBob TikTok video were overwhelmingly positively and encouraging. Many fans expressed their support and praised her for her efforts in losing weight.

A fan shows their support for Tammy after her weight loss. Pic credit: @Itsqueentammy86/TikTok

A fan encourages Tammy to continue on her weight loss journey. Pic credit: @Itsqueentammy86/TikTok

Since being in rehab, Tammy has lost at least 115 pounds. She has stated that she is committed to sticking it out and staying for up to a year to get the help she needs. She has the support of her family and her fan base which undoubtedly is helpful for her during this time.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus, but is streaming on Discovery+.