1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy Slaton addresses rumors that she’s passed away

Tammy Slaton responds to rumors about her health. Pic credit: @queentammy86/Instagram

Tammy Slaton has taken a step back from social media in recent months to focus on her health.

However, after rumors of her death began circulating, she decided to address them directly through a new video she recorded.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star has been working to lose enough weight to be approved for gastric bypass surgery.

After having multiple health scares and struggling to complete daily tasks for herself, she decided it was time to get serious about her weight loss.

Tammy has received support and encouragement from her younger sister, Amy, who has successfully lost over 130 pounds with the help of bariatric surgery.

Now, Tammy is ready to join her sister on this journey as she gives fans an update on her progress.

Tammy Slaton addresses rumors that her health is failing

In a recent TikTok video, Tammy responded to a fan who brought up a shocking rumor. The fan wrote, “Just read a news story fearing your death bc you hadn’t posted since may.”

The comment was likely referring to Tammy’s Instagram account which he hasn’t used in months. She has become more active on TikTok, although her posts are still not as frequent as many fans would like.

Addressing the fan’s comment, Tammy tells her followers that she is doing just fine and is feeling well. She says she is dealing with a bacterial infection that is growing inside her trach which she is taking antibiotics for. Otherwise, she is not having any issues and is alive and well.

Tammy went on to say she believes the rumors of her death started because Season 3 of the show is just now airing overseas. In that season, Tammy had multiple health scares and even a near-death experience which created a cliffhanger during the season finale.

According to Tammy, she believes viewers may be confused about what’s going on with her now since the season did not reveal anything about her current state of being.

Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters is being filmed

In the same video addressing her health, Tammy also confirmed once again that Season 4 of the show is currently being filmed.

She previously revealed that she could not share details of her weight loss because she could not give away spoilers for the upcoming season. However, with few updates on the filming schedule, speculations that the show was canceled began to surface.

Tammy also shared that her family is currently filming, which is a new revelation. Everyone besides Tammy has been secretive about their return to the show, especially Amy. Hopefully, the new season will bring all the siblings back to rally around Tammy as she continues her journey.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.