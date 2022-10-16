1000-Lb. Sisters: Amy Slaton enjoys the pumpkin patch with her kids

Amy Slaton spends the day at the pumpkin patch. Pic credit: TLC

Fall is officially here, which means it’s all things pumpkin, all the time.

Amy Slaton recently took that to heart and set aside time to enjoy a day with her family at a local pumpkin patch.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star has her hands full, being the mom of two sons under the age of two. She recently got the kids out of the house and spent an afternoon chasing them as they ran free through the pumpkin fields and played with one another.

Amy shared a series of photos with her followers showing her kids embracing all that the pumpkin patch had to offer, which included petting animals, a hayride, and posing with vintage trucks.

Amy’s family also joined in on the fun, and fans got to see her older brother Chris again and admire his new physique after his weight loss.

The family outing was filled with memorable photo ops, lots of bright smiles, and plenty of activities to keep her boys entertained for the day

Amy Slaton is enjoying motherhood

Becoming a mom was one of Amy’s biggest motivators for embarking on her weight loss journey.

For years doctors told Amy it would be nearly impossible for her to conceive and safely carry a pregnancy to full term. After realizing how much her weight was affecting her life, she decided to make serious changes and had gastric bypass surgery.

Amy discovered she was pregnant just months after her surgery and safely delivered her oldest son, Gage. Not long after his birth, she became pregnant again. This summer, she gave birth to her second son, Glenn.

Since their arrival, Amy has not been shy about sharing how much she loves being a mom to her boys. She believes they are her miracles and says the most important thing to her now is spending as much time with them as possible.

Amy’s social media pages are now filled with pictures and videos of her kids. She also recently purchased a ring with her boys’ names and birthstones, which she proudly shared with her followers.

Will Amy Slaton continue filming 1000-Lb. Sisters?

Being present in her kids’ lives was one reason why Amy considered stepping away from 1000-Lb. Sisters. She felt the required filming schedule was too much and would keep her from being home with her family as much as she desired.

Amy hoped to work with TLC to come to an agreement to reduce the number of hours she needed to film. Although she has since been quiet about her future with the show, her sister, Tammy, has revealed that the family has begun filming for the upcoming season.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus and streaming on Discovery+.