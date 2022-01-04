1000-lb Sisters: Amy Slaton announces she’s pregnant with baby no. 2

1000-lb Sisters star Amy Slaton announced she’s expecting baby number 2. Pic credit: TLC

It looks like Amy Slaton’s dream of expanding her little family of three is coming true. The 1000-lb Sisters star recently revealed that she’s expecting baby number two with her husband Michael Halterman.

Since beginning her weight loss journey, Amy has maintained that she had big dreams of creating a family with Michael and expressed that they couldn’t wait to have children. However, due to her weight loss surgery, Amy was told that she should wait up to two years before trying to conceive.

Unfortunately, things didn’t exactly go to plan and Amy ended up pregnant just a few short months following her surgery.

Thankfully, despite the risks involved, Amy delivered her first healthy child, a son named Gage, in November 2020. And now, baby Gage is expecting a little brother or sister.

Amy Slaton announces she’s pregnant with her second child

Taking to her Instagram, Amy shared the exciting pregnancy news with her fans and followers.

In the post, Amy shared an adorable picture of Gage wearing a shirt that says, “I’m going to be a big brother 2022.”

“Gage is going to be a big brother in july 2022,” Amy gushed in the post’s caption. “Im due july 18th!!!! We are over the moon!!!!”

During the current season of the hit TLC show, Amy and Michael have had ongoing discussions about their need for a bigger place to call home.

Although Amy wasn’t expecting at the time, she and Michael have already started the hunt for a “permanent” home.

“Me and Michael want to get a bigger house cuz our house is getting too small for the three of us,” Amy said during a Season 3 confessional.

“If we go to a next house, I want it to be a little bit permanent,” she then told Michael. “I want to make it a home. Make it a forever house.”

Amy and Michael put their initial house search on hold after Tammy Slaton got sick

It’s no secret that Amy has been having a tough time caring for her son, Gage, while also continuously caring for her sister, Tammy.

Tammy has continued to struggle with her weight and despite the show’s three seasons, Tammy has yet to even qualify for her weight loss surgery because she’s refused to commit to the plan of a reduced diet and increased activity.

Because of Amy’s continued devotion to caring for Tammy, she and Michael put aside their first search for a home because Tammy had fallen ill.

“Tammy is at a standstill from her weight,” Amy explained. “She hasn’t lost. She hasn’t gained. So, it’s time to move. There’s only so much help I can give a person.”

And now that Amy is expecting another baby, she may push even harder for Tammy to become more self-sufficient.

1000-lb Sisters airs Mondays at 10/9c on TLC.