10 most stylish pregnancy outfits from Elizabeth Potthast and Loren Brovarnik

90 Day Fiance stars Loren Brovarnik and Elizabeth Potthast announced their pregnancies several weeks ago, but that’s not the only thing the expectant mamas have in common.

The women have been showing off their growing baby bumps in an array of fashionable outfits, and we’ve rounded up our ten favorite style moments from the pregnant duo.

Loren announced her pregnancy news in May with an early Mother’s Day post on Instagram. She is expecting her third child with husband Alexei Brovarnik, but the couple plan to keep the sex of their third and final child a surprise until BabyB arrives.

The couple already has two boys, Shai and Asher, and BabyB will officially complete their family.

As for Elizabeth Potthast, her pregnancy announcement was also shared on Instagram a few weeks before Loren’s revelation.

In March, Elizabeth and her husband Andrei Castravet announced that they were expecting baby number two. The married couple already has a three-year-old daughter Eleanor, and they recently discovered that their new bundle of joy will be a baby boy.

Both of these expectant TLC cast members are overjoyed about the new additions to their families, and while their bodies have changed, they’ve remained quite stylish throughout their pregnancies.

Let’s look at Elizabeth Potthast and Loren Brovanik’s most stylish pregnancy outfits.

1. Loren Brovarnik in a black macrame dress at the MTV Awards

Loren Brovarnik looked like a winner in her black macrame dress even before she and Alexei snagged the trophy for best reality romance at the MTV Awards.

The fitted black dress featured a halter neck and had fringes at the hemline– elevating what would have been a simple black dress. Loren wore black stilettos and had her hair pulled back in a neat ponytail for the event.

The expectant mom opted for glowy makeup and smiled big for the cameras as she confidently cradled her baby bump and posed on the red carpet,

2. Elizabeth Potthast in a plunging emerald swimsuit

One of our favorite photos is this one of Elizabeth Potthast as she enjoyed a day out with her family at Three Rooker Island.

The photo, shared on Instagram back in May, showed the happy mama in a plunging emerald one-piece bikini that cradled her baby bump. Elizabeth also wore oversized sunglasses and a wide-rim hat to protect herself from the sun during the beach day.

She posed for a cute family photo on the white sand beach with her husband Andrei and little Eleanor in her adorable pink swimsuit.

3. Loren Brovarnik in short denim overalls

The 90 Day Fiance star’s latest outfit was a cute and casual ensemble that we had to include on the list.

Loren posted the mirror selfie in her bedroom while wearing dark blue overalls paired with a sleeveless neon top.

She showed off her legs in the short denim outfit as she posed barefoot for the Instagram photo. The reality TV personality wore her hair in a high ponytail with a grey scrunchie and face-framing pieces at the front as she gave a sly smile to the camera.

4. Elizabeth Potthast in a culotte jumpsuit on a yacht

The 90 Day Fiance star was more than ready for her day at sea and stylishly dressed for the occasion. Elizabeth had a huge smile on her face in the post shared on social media as she cradled her baby bump for the photo.

She was clad in a striped blue culotte jumpsuit with a string belt around the waist and added a pair of oversized sunglasses for the fun day out. The expectant mom paired the outfit with fluffy slippers and wore her hair in a sleek bun.

5. Loren Brovarnik in a black and white bikini

The hot mama showed off her pregnant belly in a skimpy two-piece bikini during a trip to Cancun, Mexico, back in May.

Loren and Alexei left the kids home so they could spend quality time together before the arrival of their third child.

The couple stayed at the NIZUC Resort and Spa and spent time eating out and lounging by the pool during the mini-vacation.

Loren shared a few moments from their getaway, including one where she was clad in a stylish two-piece bikini with a black and white printed bottom and a solid black bandeau top.

6. Elizabeth Potthast twinning with her daughter in a Minnie Mouse dress

Elizabeth showed off her growing baby bump during a recent trip to Disney World with her family, where they spent a few days enjoying the Disney experience. The trio stayed at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and shared a photo from Magic Kingdom.

Elizabeth was stylishly dressed to enjoy her day at the theme park while twinning with little Eleanor in their matching polka dot Minnie Mouse dresses.

The mother-daughter duo completed their adorable ensembles with Minnie Mouse ears as they posed for a photo in front of the castles at Magic kingdom.

7. Loren Brovarnik in tie-dye pants and a white bodysuit

Loren Brovarnik shared a post on Instagram after she got dressed up to celebrate her 34th birthday a few days ago.

She chose light-colored tie-dye pants with drawstrings to comfortably fit her baby bump. Loren posed for a mirror selfie in the stylish pants which she paired with a white bodysuit, and added a simple necklace for a bit of glam on her special day.

Loren was feeling herself as she struck a few different poses for the bedroom selfies after getting dressed up to celebrate another year around the sun.

8. Elizabeth Potthast in a blue tie-dye dress

The 90 Day Fiance star found another moment to twin with her daughter Eleanor— this time in matching tie-dye outfits.

The pair dressed up for Elizabeth’s 26-week checkup and looked adorable in their dresses.

Elizabeth had her hair in a messy ponytail in the photo posted on Instagram. She wore an ankle-length, blue-tie-dye dress for the doctor’s visit, while Eleanor showed off a similar print in her knee-length dress.

9. Loren Brovarnik in a green crop top and ripped jeans

The 34-year-old announced her pregnancy for baby number three in a stylish outfit that deserves a place on this list. Loren went for a simple yet stylish ensemble as she opted for a knitted crop top in a light shade of green.

She paired the cute top with distressed jeans for the pregnancy photo shoot, which she later posted on social media. Loren’s husband and kids were dressed in different shades of green, with Alexei in a green shirt, baby Asher in an adorable dark-green onesie, and Shai in a green tie-dye t-shirt for the photoshoot.

Loren had her jeans unzipped in the photo as she placed both hands on her baby bump for the cute pregnancy announcement.

10. Elizabeth Potthast in a long black dress for her gender reveal

Elizabeth Potthast wore a stunning outfit for her gender reveal, opting for a long black dress with a knitted feature at the top and straps at the back. She paired the flowy dress with silver sandals and wore her long hair loose on her shoulders.

Elizabeth chose wisely for the special occasion since she will likely have the gender reveal video as a keepsake forever. Even for years to come, the pregnant TLC star will not regret that fashion choice because the simple yet stylish black dress will remain timeless.

There you have it, we’ve listed some of the most fashionable outfits from pregnant TLC stars Elizabeth Potthast and Loren Brovarnik. The expectant mamas have been showing the world that although they have growing baby bumps, they don’t have to sacrifice style or comfort.

Are you loving Loren and Elizabeth’s pregnancy style? Tell us which outfits were your favorites from the list.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.