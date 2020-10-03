Randy Zimmer on Emily in Paris: Who is Eion Bailey, the actor that plays him?

The new comedy-drama Emily in Paris just recently arrived on Netflix starring Lily Collins as Emily. She’s an American midwesterner who moves to Paris for a new social media job and quickly learns of the way her culture clashes with the French culture.

In addition to Collins, it also features a number of other actors in the cast, including Eion Bailey, an American actor some may or may not be familiar with based on his previous appearances.

So who is Eion Bailey, the actor who plays Randy Zimmer on Emily in Paris?

Emily in Paris brings American-French culture clash

The new Netflix drama-comedy series consists of 10 episodes and involves a woman from the midwestern United States who a French marketing firm hires to get an American perspective on things. That brings some culture clash with it along with plenty of laughs and intriguing situations.

Emily in Paris is already receiving positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 76 percent on the Tomatometer, and 87 percent overall so far from user reviews.

The Rotten Tomatoes critics’ consensus notes that while it may be cliche in how it portrays France, the show “is rom-com fantasy at its finest, spectacularly dressed and filled with charming performances.”

Those performances include Lily Collins (The Blind Side, Mirror Mirror) in the title role as Emily Cooper, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Mirage) as Sylvie, Ashley Park (Nightcap) as Mindy Chen, Lucas Bravo (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris) as Gabriel, and Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra) as Julien. There are also a few actors popping up for just an episode, including Eion Bailey.

Who is Randy Zimmer on Emily in Paris?

A man named Randy Zimmer appears in just one episode of the first season of Emily in Paris. He’s in Episode 4 titled “A Kiss Is Just A Kiss,” which may be a reference to the early line from Louis Armstrong’s classic, As Time Goes By.

In the episode, Emily meets art gallery worker Camille, who invites her to a party. Camille also lets Emily know about a famous hotel chain owner, Randy Zimmer. She attempts to get him on board with a trademark perfume for his new hotel.

The Randy Zimmer character is played by American actor Eion Bailey, who is a familiar face due to his many appearances in a variety of shows over the years. Bailey is 44 years old and was born in Santa Ynez Valley, per IMDb.

As far as major roles, Bailey played Private First Class David Kenyon Webster in the 2001 Emmy and Golden Globe-winning miniseries Band of Brothers.

In addition, he’s appeared on NBC’s medical drama series ER for 10 episodes as Jack Scanlan, in Covert Affairs as Ben Mercer for seven episodes, on Ray Donovan in 2014 as Steve Knight, and on ABC’s Once Upon a Time in several roles including Pinnochio.

Bailey also had briefer roles where he was in just an episode of 30 Rock, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Law & Order: SVU, Cold Case, FBI, and Without a Trace, among other shows.

He’s no stranger to the big screen either. Eion Bailey has been in the hit films Fight Club as Ricky and Almost Famous as Jann Wenner, among other pictures including Mindhunter.

Still, he’s mostly done television over the years. So, if you’re recognizing Randy Zimmer in Emily in Paris, it’s because you’ve seen him appear at least once in another role here or there.

He’ll pop up again as Teddy Weizak in the upcoming CBS All-Access miniseries The Stand, based on the classic Stephen King novel.

Viewers can see more about Eion Bailey via Instagram, where there are photos and videos about his roles and day-to-day adventures.

Emily in Paris is currently streaming on Netflix.