Quibi app: How much does it cost, who owns it, and what is the meaning behind its name?

The world of streaming giants just grew a little bigger this week with the new experimental Quibi being unleashed. The platform is said to feature 10-minute episodes for people on the move.

The Super Bowl advertisement that depicted a bunch of men pulling a heist while the getaway driver was trying to watch a Quibi as he waited has already set the tone.

But with such a weird service, many potential streamers are curious about all the aspects involved with Quibi. What does the name mean, who made it, and how much does the service cost?

Well, here is everything to know about the new streaming service, Quibi.

What does Quibi mean?

As our site has reported before, Quibi is a conjunction of two words formed together — Quick Bites — united into one catchy name in Quibi. And as the website indicates, they aim to give streamers “Quick Bites. Big Stories.”

The service is also going to offer episodes that are only 10 minutes or less, instead of the usual half-hour or hour-long affairs that viewers get from other services. Thus, it gets the name from quick offerings.

The service will also be mobile exclusive, which means that you won’t be able to stream it on a PC anytime soon.

The service also will include reboots of the ’90s and 2000s hits from the MTV era, including Singled Out and Punk’d. It also has a massive number of directors and producers interested.

Steven Spielberg has a horror show called After Dark, and the service will also feature Guillermo del Toro, Jason Blum, and Dwayne Johnson.

Honestly, the amount of programming is quite impressive. But will it be worth the price?

How much is Quibi?

Because Quibi is still a brand new service, the pricing model has some questionable pricing, to say the least.

The debut price has the service listed at $4.99 with ads and $7.99 without ads. However, the service is giving away 90 days free for new incoming customers to get them hooked. On top of this, T-Mobile customers will get the service free for a whole year. But will they stay once the free trial ends?

Comparing the price model, Netflix offers a base price of around $9 per month and Disney Plus is $6.99 per month. Quibi, without ads for 10-minute episodes, is in the same price area as most basic packages with longer programming.

Whether this pricing model works is hard to predict, but the service has a steep climb ahead to prove that 10-minute programs are worth the same price range.

Who owns Quibi?

TechCrunch explained that Quibi is already a billion-dollar company. The app, developed by Jeffrey Katzenberg and run by Meg Whitman — who holds the position of CEO — is still only in its infancy. Obviously, it will be interesting to see where the company is a few years down the road.

It is unclear who all has chosen to invest in the company, which is still making a name for itself. Katzenberg’s other company, WdnrCo, is one of the few known investors, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Since other platforms with similar plans have failed in certain aspects of general marketing and development, and Quibi does not have a large catalog of content to fall back on, whether or not this experimental short film bingeing platform will succeed remains to be seen.

A list of the programs exists at Entertainment Weekly, but whether the investors will make their money back remains a toss-up at this time.

Quibi is available on all mobile devices beginning today.