Pennyworth Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Pennyworth is a prequel Batman series that follows the early life and exploits of his trusted butler, Alfred Pennyworth.

In the series, Alfred is a former SAS soldier who meets Thomas Wayne, Bruce Wayne’s father, and joins him on a super-secret CIA unit that is in battle with the Raven Society.

The series aired on Epix, but that network canceled it and it seemed it was dead in the water.

However, HBO Max swept in to save it and will bring the third season to the streaming service in 2022.

Here is everything we know so far about Pennyworth Season 3.

Here is everything we know so far about Pennyworth Season 3.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of Pennyworth?

HBO Max announced on Saturday, October 16, at DC FanDome that Season 3 of the hit DC series Pennyworth, from Warner Bros. Television.

Pennyworth will debut in 2022 as a Max Original. The first two seasons will also be available on the HBO Max platform in early 2022.

This is big for HBO Max as the streaming service is building up a nice list of DC Comics series.

Doom Patrol and Titans both picked up Season 4 and also has their fellow DC Universe animated series, Harley Quinn. Also coming in the near future is The Suicide Squad spinoff Peacemaker, an untitled Gotham City PD series, a Green Lantern Corps series, and DC Superhero High.

Release date latest: When does Pennyworth Season 3 come out?

There is no word on when Pennyworth will premiere Season 3 outside of the fact that HBO Max said it will arrive in 2022.

The first two seasons aired on Epix, but that network canceled it after two seasons. HBO Max picked it up and there will be a third season.

The first season hit in July 2019 and the second in December 2020. Expect the third to likely come closer to the first season’s date and be a mid-summer release on HNO Max.



Pennyworth Season 3 cast updates

Pennyworth Season 3 stars Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Emma Paetz, Paloma Faith, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater, and Simon Manyonda.

Jack Bannon stars as Alfred Pennyworth, the future butler for Bruce Wayne/Batman. Here, he is a former SAS soldier who went to work for Thomas Wayne before his son Bruce was born.

Ben Aldridge is Thomas Wayne, a young wealthy American forensic accountant and doctor from Gotham City. He was impressed with Alfred’s unique skill-set and wanted to hire him to work for his secret CIA agency known as the No Name League.

Emma Paetz stars as Martha Kane, who DC Comics fans know turns into Martha Wayne, Thomas’s wife and Bruce’s mother. Martha was an agent for the No Name League, and she hires Alfred to help her on her missions.

Interestingly, Martha started out romantically liking Alfred before Thomas.

Paloma Faith is Bet Sykes, a sociopath who worked for the Raven Society and moved on to become a captain at the interrogation center for the Raven Union.

Ryan Fletcher is Daveboy McDougal, a long-time friend of Alfred.

Dorothy Atkinson is Alfred’s mother, Mary Pennyworth.

Ramon Tikaram is Detective Inspector Aziz, who went from a detective in London to the Prime Minister of England.

Harriet Slater is Sandra Onslow, who is romantically interested in Alfred.

Simon Manyonda is Lucius Fox, who Batman fans know is the man responsible for most of his toys. In Pennyworth, he is a young scientist for the CIA.

Pennyworth Season 3 spoilers

The DC origin series Pennyworth follows Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier, who forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge).

This is before Bruce Wayne’s birth.

Pennyworth explores the early life of the Wayne family butler, Alfred Pennyworth, a former British SAS soldier who formed his own security company in an alternate universe in which Hitler and Nazi Germany won World War II.

This took place in London, which combined aspects of the 1950s and 1960s with invented events and practices.

There was also a new civil war with televised public executions.

There is also the Raven Society, which is a group conspiring to take over the British government. Alfred teams up with Thomas Wayne and Martha Kane (Bruce Wayne’s future parents) and he begins working against the Raven Society alongside American agents of the No Name League.

Season 3 begins after a five-year time jump: the civil war is over, and a cultural revolution has changed the world for better or worse – ushering in a new age of Superheroes and Supervillains.

HBO Max has yet to announce when Pennyworth Season 3 will premiere.